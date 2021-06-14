Log in
    SCVL   US8248891090

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.

(SCVL)
  Report
Shoe Carnival : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/14/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid on July 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2021.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 14, 2021, the Company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 131 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 963 M 963 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton E. Sifford Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Jonathan Worden President & Chief Customer Officer
W. Kerry Jackson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
J. Wayne Weaver Chairman
Terry L. Clements Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.73.33%963
ABC-MART,INC.11.15%4 865
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.75.05%2 220
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.121.83%1 237
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED21.65%1 171
CALERES, INC.78.34%1 068