Shoe Zone PLC - Leicester, England-based footwear seller - Notes a cyber incident which has resulted in unauthorised access to certain online systems and data. Says website remains operational and it continues to trade with its customers and suppliers.

"On becoming aware of the incident, the company enacted its established IT security protocols and took immediate steps to stop the unauthorised access to its systems and data. Specialist, third party consultants have been engaged to investigate the nature and extent of the incident, and to implement the incident response plan. Reports have also been made to the Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Centre," it says.

"Shoe Zone takes the issue of data security extremely seriously, and any affected individuals will be notified as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulations."

Current stock price: 157.49 pence, closed down 1.6% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 34%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.