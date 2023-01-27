Advanced search
    7839   JP3360900009

SHOEI CO., LTD.

(7839)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
5200.00 JPY   -1.52%
Shoei : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1Q 2023
PU
Shoei : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30,2023
PU
Shoei Foods' FY22 Profit Flat Amid Lower Earnings in Japan, Rising Raw Materials Costs
MT
Shoei : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1Q 2023

01/27/2023 | 03:36am EST
an. 27, 2023

SHOEI CO., LTD.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023

Name of Registrant

SHOEI CO., LTD.

Code No:

7839

Securities Traded

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Headquarters

Tokyo, Japan

(URL https://www.shoei.com/)

Representative:

Kenichiro Ishida, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Director and General Manager of

Business & Financial Management Headquarters

INDEX

Ⅰ．Financial Summary Ⅱ．Consolidated Forecasts

for The Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 Ⅲ．Consolidated Financial Statement

- 1 -

Ⅰ．Financial Summary 1) Operating Performance

Millions of Yen

Oct.21-Dec.21

Oct.22-Dec.22% Changes

Net Sales

7,350

8,117

10.4

Operating Income

2,204

2,581

17.1

Ordinary Income

2,230

2,444

9.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,562

1,712

9.6

Yen

Per Share Amounts

Net Income

58.25

63.83

Net Income, Diluted

Notes:

1.Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates in Equity Method:

Millions of Yen

Oct.21-Dec.21

Oct.22-Dec.22

2.Average Number of Shares Outstanding During The Period (Consolidated): Shares

Oct.21-Dec.21Oct.22-Dec.22

26,817,839 26,830,857

3.Number of Treasury Stocks as of December 31, 2022:

26,032

4.Change of Accounting Method: Not Applicable.

5.Percentages of net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income show changes from those in the corresponding period of the previous year.

6.Amounts Less than 1million are omitted.

7.The net income per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury stock)during the period.

- 2 -

2) Financial Position

Millions of Yen

Sep.30,22

Dec.31,22

Total Assets

29,428

26,489

Net Assets

22,895

21,615

Percentage

Shareholers' equity ratio

77.7%

81.5%

Yen

Net Assets per Share

852.65

805.64

Notes:

1.Number of Shares Outstanding on September 30, 2022 and Dec 31, 2022 (Consolidated):

Shares

Sep.30,22

Dec.31,22

26,856,858

26,856,858

3) Scope of Consolidation

Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries

8

Number of Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries

in Equity Method

0

Number of Affiliates in Equity Method

0

4) Change in Consolidation During the Period

Number of Newly Consolidated Subsidiaries

0

Number of Companies Excluded

from Consolidation

0

Number of Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Newly Consolidated in Equity Method

0

Number of Companies Excluded from

Consolidation in Equity Method

0

Ⅱ．Consolidated Forecasts

for The Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023

Millions of Yen

Oct.22-Sep.23

Net Sales

31,690

Operating Income

8,780

Ordinary Income

8,780

Net Income

6,260

Yen

Net Income Per Share

233.31

- 3 -

Ⅲ．Consolidated

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

7,350,107

8,117,312

Cost of sales

4,069,535

4,372,447

Gross profit

3,280,571

3,744,864

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,076,323

1,163,851

Operating profit

2,204,247

2,581,013

Non-operating income

Interest income

36

28

Foreign exchange gains

24,544

-

Insurance claim income

241

-

Subsidy income

-

105

Patent Settlement

-

11,364

Other

2,718

2,257

Total non-operating income

27,540

13,755

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,564

1,789

Foreign exchange losses

-

147,835

Other

103

709

Total non-operating expenses

1,668

150,334

Ordinary profit

2,230,120

2,444,434

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

31

134

Total extraordinary income

31

134

Profit before income taxes

2,230,152

2,444,569

Income taxes - current

581,841

753,389

Income taxes - deferred

86,238

-21,443

Total income taxes

668,079

731,945

Profit

1,562,072

1,712,624

Profit

attributable

to

non-controlling

-

-

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,562,072

1,712,624

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Profit

Other comprehensive income Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Quarterly comprehensive income for non- controlling interests

1,562,072

1,712,624

-11,518

-

-50,564

3,088

8,923

7,545

-53,159

10,633

1,508,913

1,723,257

1,508,9131,722,983

-

274

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shoei Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Kenichiro Ishida Manager-Overseas Sales
Keiichiro Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Kyosuke Shimizu Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Tsurumi Director & Manager-Ibaraki Plant
Masayuki Shida Director & General Manager-Product Development
