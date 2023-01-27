Shoei : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1Q 2023

for The Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023 Ⅲ．Consolidated Financial Statementｓ

Ⅰ．Financial Summary 1) Operating Performance

Millions of Yen Oct.21-Dec.21 Oct.22-Dec.22% Changes Net Sales 7,350 8,117 10.4 Operating Income 2,204 2,581 17.1 Ordinary Income 2,230 2,444 9.6 Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,562 1,712 9.6 Yen Per Share Amounts Net Income 58.25 63.83 Net Income, Diluted － － Notes: 1.Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates in Equity Method: Millions of Yen Oct.21-Dec.21 Oct.22-Dec.22 － －

2.Average Number of Shares Outstanding During The Period (Consolidated): Shares

Oct.21-Dec.21Oct.22-Dec.22

26,817,839 26,830,857

3.Number of Treasury Stocks as of December 31, 2022: 26,032

4.Change of Accounting Method: Not Applicable.

5.Percentages of net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income show changes from those in the corresponding period of the previous year.

6.Amounts Less than 1million are omitted.

7.The net income per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury stock)during the period.

