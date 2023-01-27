Shoei : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1Q 2023
Ｊan. 27, 2023
SHOEI CO., LTD.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023
Name of Registrant
SHOEI CO., LTD.
Code No:
7839
Securities Traded
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Headquarters
Tokyo, Japan
(URL https://www.shoei.com /)
Representative:
Kenichiro Ishida, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Director and General Manager of
Business & Financial Management Headquarters
INDEX
Ⅰ．Financial Summary Ⅱ．Consolidated Forecasts
for The Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023
Ⅲ．Consolidated Financial Statement ｓ
- 1 -
Ⅰ． Financial Summary 1) Operating Performance
Millions of Yen
Oct.21-Dec.21
Oct.22-Dec.22% Changes
Net Sales
7,350
8,117
10.4
Operating Income
2,204
2,581
17.1
Ordinary Income
2,230
2,444
9.6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,562
1,712
9.6
Yen
Per Share Amounts
Net Income
58.25
63.83
Net Income, Diluted
－
－
Notes:
1.Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates in Equity Method:
Millions of Yen
Oct.21-Dec.21
Oct.22-Dec.22
－
－
2.Average Number of Shares Outstanding During The Period (Consolidated): Shares
Oct.21-Dec.21
Oct.22-Dec.22
26,817,839 26,830,857
3.Number of Treasury Stocks as of December 31, 2022:
26,032
4.Change of Accounting Method: Not Applicable.
5.Percentages of net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income show changes from those in the corresponding period of the previous year.
6.Amounts Less than 1million are omitted.
7.The net income per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury stock)during the period.
- 2 -
2) Financial Position
Millions of Yen
Sep.30,22
Dec.31,22
Total Assets
29,428
26,489
Net Assets
22,895
21,615
Percentage
Shareholers' equity ratio
77.7%
81.5%
Yen
Net Assets per Share
852.65
805.64
Notes:
1.Number of Shares Outstanding on September 30, 2022 and Dec 31, 2022 (Consolidated):
Shares
Sep.30,22
Dec.31,22
26,856,858
26,856,858
3) Scope of Consolidation
Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries
8
Number of Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries
in Equity Method
0
Number of Affiliates in Equity Method
0
4) Change in Consolidation During the Period
Number of Newly Consolidated Subsidiaries
0
Number of Companies Excluded
from Consolidation
0
Number of Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Newly Consolidated in Equity Method
0
Number of Companies Excluded from
Consolidation in Equity Method
0
Ⅱ．Consolidated Forecasts
for The Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023
Millions of Yen
Oct.22-Sep.23
Net Sales
31,690
Operating Income
8,780
Ordinary Income
8,780
Net Income
6,260
Yen
Net Income Per Share
233.31
- 3 -
Ⅲ．Consolidated
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales
7,350,107
8,117,312
Cost of sales
4,069,535
4,372,447
Gross profit
3,280,571
3,744,864
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,076,323
1,163,851
Operating profit
2,204,247
2,581,013
Non-operating income
Interest income
36
28
Foreign exchange gains
24,544
-
Insurance claim income
241
-
Subsidy income
-
105
Patent Settlement
-
11,364
Other
2,718
2,257
Total non-operating income
27,540
13,755
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,564
1,789
Foreign exchange losses
-
147,835
Other
103
709
Total non-operating expenses
1,668
150,334
Ordinary profit
2,230,120
2,444,434
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
31
134
Total extraordinary income
31
134
Profit before income taxes
2,230,152
2,444,569
Income taxes - current
581,841
753,389
Income taxes - deferred
86,238
-21,443
Total income taxes
668,079
731,945
Profit
1,562,072
1,712,624
Profit
attributable
to
non-controlling
-
-
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,562,072
1,712,624
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Profit
Other comprehensive income Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Quarterly comprehensive income for non- controlling interests
1,562,072
1,712,624
-11,518
-
-50,564
3,088
8,923
7,545
-53,159
10,633
1,508,913
1,723,257
1,508,913
1,722,983
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Shoei Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHOEI CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
32 393 M
248 M
248 M
Net income 2023
6 568 M
50,4 M
50,4 M
Net cash 2023
13 300 M
102 M
102 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,6x
Yield 2023
2,28%
Capitalization
142 B
1 086 M
1 086 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,96x
EV / Sales 2024
3,57x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHOEI CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
5 280,00 JPY
Average target price
6 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
19,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.