Shoei : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30,2023
Securities Code: 7839
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
SHOEI CO., LTD.
Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023
January 27, 2023
1. Operating Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023
(1) Financial Highlights
Net Sales/Operating Income/Profit attributable to owners of parent
Operating Income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
（Million yen ）
（Million yen ）
8,117
2,500
7,350
6,000
2,000
1,500
3,000
1,000
500
0
0
FY2022.9
FY2023.9
（First Quarter ） （First Quarter ）
1,000
500
0
FY2022.9
FY2023.9
FY2022.9
FY2023.9
（First Quarter ） （First Quarter ）
（First Quarter ） （First Quarter ）
Average foreign exchange rates for the term (the First Quarter of the FY ending Sep. 2023) US$/JPY=141.86, EUR/JPY=145.02
Overseas subsidiary conversion rates (end of September 2022) US$/JPY=144.81, EUR/JPY=142.32
1
(2) Consolidated Sales Volume and Net Sales by Region
Consolidated Sales Volume and Net Sales by Region
Sales Volume
（Thousand units ）
250
+4 thousand
203
208
2.1
％
-5 thousand
200
15
Other
-27.5
％
21
China
46
+19 thousand
27
71.3
％
150
North
-12 thousand
America
26
38
-31.2
％
100
Europe
+2 thousand
78
76
2.8
％
50
Japan
41
+0 thousand
40
1.8
％
0
2022/9
2023/9
FY2022.9
FY2023.9
1Q
1Q
(First Quarter)
(First Quarter)
Net Sales
（Million yen ）
9,000
+¥767 million
10.4
％
8,117
-¥256 million
7,350
516
-33.2
％
Other
773
1,664
+¥722 million
6,000
China
+76.6
％
942
-¥201 million
North
1,028
-16.4
％
America
1,229
Europe
3,368
+¥428 million
3,000
14.6
％
2,940
Japan
+¥74 million
1,464
1,539
5.1
％
0
2023/9
2022/9
FY2022.9
FY2023.9
1Q
1Q
(First Quarter)
(First Quarter)
(3) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Assets
Liabilities/Net Assets
Cash and deposits
13,887
-3,120
10,766
Trade receivables
3,228
-335 2,893
Inventories
4,910
+720 5,630
（Unit ︓Million yen ）
Liabilities
Decrease in
Cash and deposits
Decrease in paid
dividend
Net
Assets
Increase in
Inventories
Increase in merchandise
and finished goods
（Unit ︓Million yen ）
Current liabilities
5,417
- 1,599
Non-current
3,818 1,115 liabilities
-60 1,055
22,895
21,615
Decrease in
Net assets
retained earnings
-1,279
1,507
Other
1,087
-420
Increase in
Property, plant
property, plant and
4,694
and equipment
4,908
equipment
+214
Increased investment in
Investments
and
plant and equipment
1,065
1,066
Other assets
Sep.30 ,22
+1
Dec.31, 22
