  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shoei Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7839   JP3360900009

SHOEI CO., LTD.

(7839)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
5200.00 JPY   -1.52%
03:36aShoei : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1Q 2023
PU
03:36aShoei : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30,2023
PU
2022Shoei Foods' FY22 Profit Flat Amid Lower Earnings in Japan, Rising Raw Materials Costs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoei : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30,2023

01/27/2023 | 03:36am EST
Securities Code: 7839

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

SHOEI CO., LTD.

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023

January 27, 2023

1. Operating Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2023

(1) Financial Highlights

Net Sales/Operating Income/Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net Sales

Million yen

Operating Income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

9,000

3,000

8,117

2,500

7,350

6,000

2,000

2,000

2,581

1,500

2,204

1,712

1,562

1,500

3,000

1,000

500

0

0

FY2022.9

FY2023.9

First Quarter） （First Quarter

1,000

500

0

FY2022.9

FY2023.9

FY2022.9

FY2023.9

First Quarter） （First Quarter

First Quarter） （First Quarter

Average foreign exchange rates for the term (the First Quarter of the FY ending Sep. 2023) US$/JPY=141.86, EUR/JPY=145.02

Overseas subsidiary conversion rates (end of September 2022) US$/JPY=144.81, EUR/JPY=142.32

1

(2) Consolidated Sales Volume and Net Sales by Region

Consolidated Sales Volume and Net Sales by Region

Sales Volume

Thousand units

250

+4 thousand

203

208

2.1

-5 thousand

200

15

Other

-27.5

21

China

46

+19 thousand

27

71.3

150

North

-12 thousand

America

26

38

-31.2

100

Europe

+2 thousand

78

76

2.8

50

Japan

41

+0 thousand

40

1.8

0

2022/9

2023/9

FY2022.9

FY2023.9

1Q

1Q

(First Quarter)

(First Quarter)

Net Sales

Million yen

9,000

+¥767 million

10.4

8,117

-¥256 million

7,350

516

-33.2

Other

773

1,664

+¥722 million

6,000

China

+76.6

942

-¥201 million

North

1,028

-16.4

America

1,229

Europe

3,368

+¥428 million

3,000

14.6

2,940

Japan

+¥74 million

1,464

1,539

5.1

0

2023/9

2022/9

FY2022.9

FY2023.9

1Q

1Q

(First Quarter)

(First Quarter)

2

(3) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

Liabilities/Net Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

13,887 -3,120

10,766

Trade receivables

3,228 -335 2,893

Inventories

4,910 +720 5,630

UnitMillion yen

Liabilities

Decrease in

Cash and deposits

Decrease in paid

dividend

Net

Assets

Increase in

Inventories

Increase in merchandise

and finished goods

UnitMillion yen

Current liabilities

5,417 -1,599

Non-current3,818 1,115 liabilities

-60 1,055

22,895

21,615

Decrease in

Net assets

retained earnings

-1,279

Non-current Assets

1,507

Other

1,087

-420

Increase in

Property, plant

property, plant and

4,694

and equipment

4,908

equipment

+214

Increased investment in

Investments

and

plant and equipment

1,065

1,066

Other assets

Sep.30 ,22

+1

Dec.31, 22

Sep.30, 22

Dec.31, 22

3

Disclaimer

Shoei Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 393 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2023 6 568 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net cash 2023 13 300 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 142 B 1 086 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
EV / Sales 2024 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart SHOEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shoei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5 280,00 JPY
Average target price 6 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Ishida Manager-Overseas Sales
Keiichiro Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Kyosuke Shimizu Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Tsurumi Director & Manager-Ibaraki Plant
Masayuki Shida Director & General Manager-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOEI CO., LTD.2.92%1 086
DENSO CORPORATION6.26%39 881
CUMMINS INC.1.64%34 943
APTIV PLC14.68%28 937
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-4.06%23 714
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.8.72%17 696