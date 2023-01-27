Shoei : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30,2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 32 393 M 248 M 248 M Net income 2023 6 568 M 50,4 M 50,4 M Net cash 2023 13 300 M 102 M 102 M P/E ratio 2023 21,6x Yield 2023 2,28% Capitalization 142 B 1 086 M 1 086 M EV / Sales 2023 3,96x EV / Sales 2024 3,57x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 89,9% Chart SHOEI CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SHOEI CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 5 280,00 JPY Average target price 6 300,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 19,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kenichiro Ishida Manager-Overseas Sales Keiichiro Kobayashi Independent Outside Director Kyosuke Shimizu Independent Outside Director Masayuki Tsurumi Director & Manager-Ibaraki Plant Masayuki Shida Director & General Manager-Product Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SHOEI CO., LTD. 2.92% 1 086 DENSO CORPORATION 6.26% 39 881 CUMMINS INC. 1.64% 34 943 APTIV PLC 14.68% 28 937 GENUINE PARTS COMPANY -4.06% 23 714 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 8.72% 17 696