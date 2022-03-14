Shoei Foods : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
27,285
26,876
% change
-
-6.7
Operating profit
Operating profit
1,459
1,684
% change
-13.3
9.4
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
1,508
1,674
% change
-9.8
4.6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,010
1,119
% change
-9.7
-5.6
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
1,222
1,236
Change in comprehensive income
-1.1
-9.3
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
60.03
66.54
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
(注 ) 当第１四半期連
結会計期間の期首よ
り「収益認識に関す
る会計基準」（企業
会計基準第
29号 2020
年３月
31日）等を適
用しております。
Note to operating results
2022
年10 月期第１四
半期に係る各数値に
ついては当該会計基 準等を適用した後の 金額となっており、売 上高の対前年同四半 期増減率は記載して おりません。
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jan 2022
Oct 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
82,006
78,470
Net assets
45,170
44,352
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
54.0
55.4
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
44,326
43,516
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jan 2022
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2022
Jan 2022
Oct 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
24.00
Forecast
24.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
24.00
Forecast
24.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
48.00
Forecast
48.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2022
Apr 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2022
年10 月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（
2021年
11
月 1 日～2022 年10
月
31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
100,000
53,000
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
-
-
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
4,300
3,200
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
2.8
-0.2
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
4,350
3,250
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
1.6
-0.6
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
2,850
2,200
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
2.1
1.2
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
169.32
130.70
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
(注２ ) 当第１四半期
連結会計期間の期首
より「収益認識に関
する会計基準」（企
業会計基準第
29号
2020
年３月31 日）等
Note to forecasts
を適用しております。
上記の連結業績予想
は当該会計基準等を
適用した後の金額と
なっており、売上高の
対前期及び対前年同
四半期増減率は記載
しておりません。
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jan 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Jan 2022
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jan 2022
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jan 2022
Oct 2021
Jan 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
17,100,000
17,100,000
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
268,612
268,562
Average number of shares
16,831,413
16,825,385
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.