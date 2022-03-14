Log in
    8079   JP3361200003

SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION

(8079)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoei Foods : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Document and entity information

Oct 2022

Jan 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

1四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2022-03-14

Company name

SHOEI FOODS

CORPORATION

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

80790

URL

https://www.shoeifoo

ds.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-10-31

Quarterly period

1

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

本多 市郎

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

取締役経営企画部長 加納 一徳

03-3253-1529

2022-03-15

-

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

27,285

26,876

% change

-

-6.7

Operating profit

Operating profit

1,459

1,684

% change

-13.3

9.4

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

1,508

1,674

% change

-9.8

4.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,010

1,119

% change

-9.7

-5.6

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

1,222

1,236

Change in comprehensive income

-1.1

-9.3

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

60.03

66.54

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

() 当第１四半期連

結会計期間の期首よ

り「収益認識に関す

る会計基準」（企業

会計基準第292020

年３月31日）等を適

用しております。

Note to operating results

202210月期第１四

半期に係る各数値に

ついては当該会計基 準等を適用した後の 金額となっており、売 上高の対前年同四半 期増減率は記載して おりません。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2022

Oct 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

82,006

78,470

Net assets

45,170

44,352

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

54.0

55.4

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

44,326

43,516

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jan 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2022

Jan 2022

Oct 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

24.00

Forecast

24.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

24.00

Forecast

24.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

48.00

Forecast

48.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2022

Apr 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 202210月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021

11 1日～202210

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

100,000

53,000

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-

-

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

4,300

3,200

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

2.8

-0.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

4,350

3,250

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

1.6

-0.6

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

2,850

2,200

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

2.1

1.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

169.32

130.70

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

(注２) 当第１四半期

連結会計期間の期首

より「収益認識に関

する会計基準」（企

業会計基準第29

2020年３月31日）等

Note to forecasts

を適用しております。

上記の連結業績予想

は当該会計基準等を

適用した後の金額と

なっており、売上高の

対前期及び対前年同

四半期増減率は記載

しておりません。

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jan 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Jan 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jan 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jan 2022

Oct 2021

Jan 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

17,100,000

17,100,000

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

268,612

268,562

Average number of shares

16,831,413

16,825,385

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

SHOEI Foods Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 871 M 871 M
Net income 2022 3 000 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 69 009 M 589 M 589 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 410
Free-Float -
Chart SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shoei Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 100,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichirou Honda Director & Manager-Kansai Branch
Hirokane Fujio Executive Officer & Manager-Accounting
Takashi Kai Independent Outside Director
Hiroyoshi Inoue Independent Outside Director
Go Hashizume Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION6.77%589
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.35%333 964
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.84%82 078
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY23.69%46 997
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.07%45 719
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-18.69%43 762