SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shoei Foods : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Document and entity information

Oct 2021

Jul 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

3四半期決算短信

〔日本基準〕（連結）

Filing date

2021-09-13

Company name

SHOEI FOODS

CORPORATION

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

80790

URL

https://www.shoeifoo

ds.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2021-10-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

本多 市郎

Inquiries

Title

取締役経営企画部長

Name

加納 一徳

Tel

03-3253-1529

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2021-09-14

Supplemental material of quarterly results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

-

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jul 2021Jul 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

1

Net sales

Net sales

75,620

77,615

% change

-2.5

-3.9

Operating profit

Operating profit

3,699

3,725

% change

-0.6

18.9

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

3,780

3,823

% change

-1.1

23.3

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,480

2,595

% change

-4.4

25.8

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

3,347

2,375

Change in comprehensive income

40.9

60.5

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

147.42

153.94

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jul 2021

Oct 2020

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

76,558

76,582

Net assets

43,707

41,152

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

56.0

52.7

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

42,884

40,364

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jul 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2021

Jul 2021

Oct 2020

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

24.00

24.00

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

24.00

Forecast

24.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

48.00

2

Forecast

48.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Oct 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 202110月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2020

11

1日～202110

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

100,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-0.5

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

4,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-4.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

4,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-7.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

2,750

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-1.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

163.44

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

3

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jul 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Jul 2021

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jul 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

-

-

-

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jul 2021

Oct 2020

Jul 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

4

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

17,100,000

17,100,000

268,504

274,615

16,828,450

16,862,009

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

5

Disclaimer

SHOEI Foods Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 98 800 M 898 M 898 M
Net income 2021 2 850 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 73 217 M 666 M 666 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 412
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shoei Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 350,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichirou Honda President & Representative Director
Hirokane Fujio Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Yoshio Hanihara Independent Outside Director
Takashi Kai Independent Outside Director
Hiroyoshi Inoue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOEI FOODS CORPORATION21.17%666
NESTLÉ S.A.10.26%344 586
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.01%84 191
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.64%57 739
DANONE10.71%45 820
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.82%44 446