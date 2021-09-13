Shoei Foods : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
Document and entity information
Oct 2021
Jul 2021
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
第
3四半期決算短信
〔日本基準〕（連結）
Filing date
2021-09-13
Company name
SHOEI FOODS
CORPORATION
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
true
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
80790
URL
https://www.shoeifoo
ds.co.jp
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2021-10-31
Quarterly period
3
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
本多 市郎
Inquiries
Title
取締役経営企画部長
Name
加納 一徳
Tel
03-3253-1529
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
2021-09-14
Supplemental material of quarterly results
-
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of quarterly results
-
Target for briefing of quarterly results
-
Note to fraction processing method
（百万円未満切捨て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jul 2021
Jul 2020
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
75,620
77,615
% change
-2.5
-3.9
Operating profit
Operating profit
3,699
3,725
% change
-0.6
18.9
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
3,780
3,823
% change
-1.1
23.3
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,480
2,595
% change
-4.4
25.8
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
3,347
2,375
Change in comprehensive income
40.9
60.5
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
147.42
153.94
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jul 2021
Oct 2020
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
76,558
76,582
Net assets
43,707
41,152
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
56.0
52.7
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
42,884
40,364
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jul 2021
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2021
Jul 2021
Oct 2020
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
24.00
24.00
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Year end
Result
24.00
Forecast
24.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
48.00
Forecast
48.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Oct 2021
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2021
年10 月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（
2020年
11
月
1
日～2021 年10
月
31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
100,000
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-0.5
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
4,000
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-4.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
4,000
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-7.1
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
2,750
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-1.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
163.44
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jul 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
-
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jul 2021
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jul 2021
Oct 2020
Jul 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
17,100,000
17,100,000
268,504
274,615
16,828,450
16,862,009
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Sales 2021
98 800 M
898 M
898 M
Net income 2021
2 850 M
25,9 M
25,9 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
25,7x
Yield 2021
1,10%
Capitalization
73 217 M
666 M
666 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
1 412
Free-Float
66,1%
