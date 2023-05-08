Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:16:36 2023-05-08 pm EDT
91.97 EUR   +0.14%
12:04pDd : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Marc Michael Fischer , sell
EQ
05/04Shop Apotheke Europe N : Transcript Earnings Call Q1 2023
PU
05/04Shop Apotheke Europe N : Transkript Earnings Call Q1 2023 (Englisch)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Marc Michael Fischer , sell

05/08/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2023 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.80 EUR 454000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.8000 EUR 454000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83017  08.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
12:04pDd : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Marc Michael Fischer , sell
EQ
05/04Shop Apotheke Europe N : Transcript Earnings Call Q1 2023
PU
05/04Shop Apotheke Europe N : Transkript Earnings Call Q1 2023 (Englisch)
PU
05/03SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/03SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy ra..
MD
05/02Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/02SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research remains its Buy ratin..
MD
05/02Strong start to the year for Shop Apotheke - Board of Management confirms targets
DP
05/02SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/02SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 430 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
Net income 2023 -42,6 M -47,0 M -47,0 M
Net Debt 2023 179 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2023 -35,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 671 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 91,84 €
Average target price 92,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Cochet Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.108.21%1 842
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-13.89%27 756
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.11.82%7 627
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY8.01%6 262
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-17.94%5 471
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.58%4 755
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer