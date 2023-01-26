Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:11:50 2023-01-26 am EST
63.95 EUR   +1.67%
11:02aDd : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQ
01/20SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/20SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Bank of America reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell

01/26/2023 | 11:02am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
65.00 EUR 13000.00 EUR
66.00 EUR 13200.00 EUR
64.90 EUR 12980.00 EUR
65.5133 EUR 19653.99 EUR
65.80 EUR 19740.00 EUR
65.50 EUR 26200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
65.4837 EUR 104773.9900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


26.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80653  26.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
