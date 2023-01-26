DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.01.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Theresa Margarete Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 65.00 EUR 13000.00 EUR 66.00 EUR 13200.00 EUR 64.90 EUR 12980.00 EUR 65.5133 EUR 19653.99 EUR 65.80 EUR 19740.00 EUR 65.50 EUR 26200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 65.4837 EUR 104773.9900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

