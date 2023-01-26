DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.01.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
| Theresa Margarete
|Last name(s):
|Holler
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|65.00 EUR
|13000.00 EUR
|66.00 EUR
|13200.00 EUR
|64.90 EUR
|12980.00 EUR
|65.5133 EUR
|19653.99 EUR
|65.80 EUR
|19740.00 EUR
|65.50 EUR
|26200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|65.4837 EUR
|104773.9900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|
|5975 WD Sevenum
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|
