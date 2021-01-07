DGAP-Adhoc : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT. 07-Jan-2021 / 15:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW._ *SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.* ? *Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital medication management.* ? *The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's growth strategy.* *Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021.* Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The fast-growing and founder-managed company is one of the leading providers of digital health services. The MyTherapy app developed by SMARTPATIENT can be used with almost all chronic diseases and offers a range of services in the area of digital medication management. The acquisition of SMARTPATIENT enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to expand its technological expertise in the digital health services area even more rapidly. Both companies expect significant positive effects from the expanded service offering, especially in the Rx market segment. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage SMARTPATIENT's operations. Contact: rikutis consulting Thomas Schnorrenberg Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17 E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.* SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 5.9 million active customers (at the end of Q3 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020. *PRESS CONTACTS.* Trade and popular media: Sven Schirmer Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com Financial media: Bettina Fries Tel: +49 211 75 80 779 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com Investor relations: Carmen Herkenrath Tel.: +31 77 850 6109 Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com Thomas Schnorrenberg Mobile: +49 151 465 31317 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com *DISCLAIMER.* This publication constitutes an advertisement. This announcement does not constitute an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. in any jurisdiction. It does not constitute a securities prospectus. A public offer of securities of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is not taking place. Statements contained herein could constitute so-called 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements can be recognized by words such as 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'believes,' 'intends,' 'aims,' 'aim' or their negative form or corresponding modifications and comparable terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, levels of utilization, developments and achievements of the group or industry in which it operates to be materially different than those contained herein or implied. There should be no undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Dirk Hartogweg 14 5928 LV Venlo Netherlands Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1158929 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1158929 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)