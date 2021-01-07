Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-Adhoc : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.

01/07/2021 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & 
Acquisitions 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT. 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 15:23 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
_NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO 
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY 
JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED 
BY APPLICABLE LAW._ 
 
*SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.* 
 
? *Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital 
medication management.* 
 
? *The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE 
EUROPE's growth strategy.* 
 
*Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021.* Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 
entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based 
SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The fast-growing and founder-managed company is one of 
the leading providers of digital health services. 
 
The MyTherapy app developed by SMARTPATIENT can be used with almost all 
chronic diseases and offers a range of services in the area of digital 
medication management. 
 
The acquisition of SMARTPATIENT enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to expand its 
technological expertise in the digital health services area even more 
rapidly. Both companies expect significant positive effects from the 
expanded service offering, especially in the Rx market segment. 
 
The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In 
addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of 
three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE 
EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro 
range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage 
SMARTPATIENT's operations. 
 
Contact: 
rikutis consulting 
Thomas Schnorrenberg 
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17 
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
 
*ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.* 
 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online 
pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek 
Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its 
European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the 
areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription 
drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low 
carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in 
July 2018. 
 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, 
Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP 
APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original 
products to over 5.9 million active customers (at the end of Q3 2020) fast 
and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides 
comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. 
 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has 
moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020. 
 
*PRESS CONTACTS.* 
 
Trade and popular media: 
Sven Schirmer 
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
 
Financial media: 
Bettina Fries 
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
 
Investor relations: 
Carmen Herkenrath 
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109 
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com 
 
Thomas Schnorrenberg 
Mobile: +49 151 465 31317 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
 
*DISCLAIMER.* 
 
This publication constitutes an advertisement. This announcement does not 
constitute an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase 
securities of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. in any jurisdiction. It does not 
constitute a securities prospectus. A public offer of securities of SHOP 
APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is not taking place. 
 
Statements contained herein could constitute so-called 'forward-looking 
statements'. Forward-looking statements can be recognized by words such as 
'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'anticipates,' 
'estimates,' 'believes,' 'intends,' 'aims,' 'aim' or their negative form or 
corresponding modifications and comparable terms. 
 
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a 
number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
could cause the actual results, levels of utilization, developments and 
achievements of the group or industry in which it operates to be materially 
different than those contained herein or implied. There should be no undue 
reliance on forward-looking statements. The group will not update or revise 
any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new 
information, future events or otherwise. 
 
07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 
             Dirk Hartogweg 14 
             5928 LV Venlo 
             Netherlands 
Phone:       0800 - 200 800 300 
Fax:         0800 - 90 70 90 20 
E-mail:      carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com 
Internet:    www.shop-apotheke-europe.com 
ISIN:        NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 
WKN:         A2AR94, A19Y07 
Indices:     MDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158929 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1158929 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MDAX 0.38% 31246.29 Delayed Quote.1.05%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 0.53% 151.4 Delayed Quote.1.62%
All news about SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
09:28aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities T..
EQ
09:28aPRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management..
DJ
09:25aDGAP-ADHOC : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
DJ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
2020SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 952 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2020 -13,9 M -17,1 M -17,1 M
Net cash 2020 36,6 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -166x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 701 M 3 317 M 3 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 177,22 €
Last Close Price 150,60 €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.1.62%3 317
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.3.21%37 260
MCKESSON CORPORATION2.88%28 730
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.82%16 156
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.30%8 382
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%7 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ