DGAP-Adhoc : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers &
Acquisitions
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
07-Jan-2021 / 15:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
_NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY
JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED
BY APPLICABLE LAW._
*SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.*
? *Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital
medication management.*
? *The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE
EUROPE's growth strategy.*
*Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021.* Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based
SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The fast-growing and founder-managed company is one of
the leading providers of digital health services.
The MyTherapy app developed by SMARTPATIENT can be used with almost all
chronic diseases and offers a range of services in the area of digital
medication management.
The acquisition of SMARTPATIENT enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to expand its
technological expertise in the digital health services area even more
rapidly. Both companies expect significant positive effects from the
expanded service offering, especially in the Rx market segment.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In
addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of
three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE
EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro
range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage
SMARTPATIENT's operations.
Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
*ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.*
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online
pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek
Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its
European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the
areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription
drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low
carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in
July 2018.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France,
Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP
APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original
products to over 5.9 million active customers (at the end of Q3 2020) fast
and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides
comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has
moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020.
*PRESS CONTACTS.*
Trade and popular media:
Sven Schirmer
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Financial media:
Bettina Fries
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Investor relations:
Carmen Herkenrath
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 465 31317
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
*DISCLAIMER.*
This publication constitutes an advertisement. This announcement does not
constitute an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. in any jurisdiction. It does not
constitute a securities prospectus. A public offer of securities of SHOP
APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is not taking place.
Statements contained herein could constitute so-called 'forward-looking
statements'. Forward-looking statements can be recognized by words such as
'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'anticipates,'
'estimates,' 'believes,' 'intends,' 'aims,' 'aim' or their negative form or
corresponding modifications and comparable terms.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a
number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
could cause the actual results, levels of utilization, developments and
achievements of the group or industry in which it operates to be materially
different than those contained herein or implied. There should be no undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. The group will not update or revise
any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158929
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
1158929 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)