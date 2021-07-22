Log in
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year

07/22/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year 
22-Jul-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year 
Sevenum, 22 July 2021. In the context of preparing the interim financial report for the first half of 2021, the 
Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has analysed the company's financial development and as a result has come to a 
new assessment of the forecast for the 2021 financial year. 
Taking into account constraints in order processing capacity in connection with a tight labour market that became 
apparent in the course of Q2, the Management Board now expects full-year sales growth of 10 to 15 percent (previously: 
around 20 percent) and an adjusted EBITDA margin around break-even (previously: 2.3 to 2.8 percent). The expected Capex 
volume has been narrowed to around EUR 45 million (previously: 3.5 percent of sales). According to the company, the 
current logistics constraints are temporary and an isolated issue without impacting any of the future growth 
opportunities. 
 
Contact: 
rikutis consulting 
Thomas Schnorrenberg 
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17 
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
CEO Stefan Feltens: 'The constrained logistics capacity at this moment, is of a temporary nature and expected to be 
resolved over the coming months. Our long-term growth prospects are not impacted and remain fully intact. The mandatory 
introduction of electronic prescriptions (eRx) in Germany is around the corner, we are well-prepared and in a pole 
position with our digital expertise and leading SHOP APOTHEKE brand.' 
Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, explains: 'Due to the current parallel operation of two logistics centres 
in connection with the move to our new, largely automated, logistics facility, and continuing strong customer demand, 
we could not fully meet our staffing needs in Q2 and July - especially in the context of a tight labour market that 
became apparent in the course of Q2. We feel comfortable that we will overcome these constraints in the coming months 
in order to re-accelerate our growth again later this year, as reflected in our updated guidance.' 
Conference Call on 23 July 2021, 11:00 CEST 
The company will hold a conference call tomorrow at 11 a.m. CEST to discuss the updated forecast. Stefan Feltens, CEO, 
and Jasper Eenhorst, CFO, will host the call. Participants can access the call by dialing one of the numbers provided 
below and referencing confirmation code 8646132. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the call time. 
Germany 
+49 (0)69 2222 2018 
United Kingdom 
+44 (0)330 336 9434 
United States 
+1 323-994-2093 
 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will publish the full interim report for the first half of 2021 on 5 August 2021. 
 
ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, 
Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. 
Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Warsaw, 
Milan, Paris and Tongeren, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original 
products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by 
high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 7 million 
active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. 
Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides 
comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. 
In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany in summer 2021, the company will further 
improve the customer experience with focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the 
acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself 
from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. 
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) 
since 2016 and has been part of the MDAX stock index since September 2020. 
PRESS CONTACTS. 
Trade and popular media: 
Sven Schirmer 
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
Financial media: 
Bettina Fries 
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
Investor relations: 
Carmen Herkenrath 
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109 
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com 
Thomas Schnorrenberg 
Mobile: +49 151 465 31317 
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 
              Dirk Hartogweg 14 
              5928 LV Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Phone:        0800 - 200 800 300 
Fax:          0800 - 90 70 90 20 
E-mail:       carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com 
Internet:     www.shop-apotheke-europe.com 
ISIN:         NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 
WKN:          A2AR94, A19Y07 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221087 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221087 22-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 14:37 ET (18:37 GMT)

