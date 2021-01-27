DGAP-DD : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.01.2021 / 20:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Marc Michael Last name(s): Fischer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. b) LEI 529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 12,500 shares through the exercise of stock options Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 45.20 EUR 565000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 45.2000 EUR 565000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-25; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

