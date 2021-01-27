Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 03:02:17 pm
188.8 EUR   -6.53%
02:56pDGAP-DD : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
DJ
01/20SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/19SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : The stock forcefully approaches new pivot levels
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

01/27/2021 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
27.01.2021 / 20:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Marc Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Fischer 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          NL0012044747 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Purchase of 12,500 shares through the exercise of stock options 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 45.20 EUR     565000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 45.2000 EUR   565000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-01-25; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 
              Dirk Hartogweg 14 
              5928 LV Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.shop-apotheke-europe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64375 27.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 14:55 ET (19:55 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. -7.43% 187 Delayed Quote.36.30%
SPX FLOW, INC. -3.40% 52.82 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
All news about SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
02:56pDGAP-DD : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
DJ
01/20SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/18SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
01/15SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps a Sell rating
MD
01/14PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE announces result of convertible bond placem..
DJ
01/14SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N : announces result of convertible bond placement.
EQ
01/14DGAP-ADHOC : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases -2-
DJ
01/14SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N : increases size of the convertible bond offering due to ..
EQ
01/14SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/14SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N : launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 966 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
Net income 2020 -12,4 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net cash 2020 83,5 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -256x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 354 M 4 079 M 4 061 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 189,50 €
Last Close Price 202,00 €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.36.30%4 406
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.19.91%42 502
MCKESSON CORPORATION6.04%29 611
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.2.74%16 279
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.34.10%10 377
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.13.80%8 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ