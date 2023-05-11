EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Joint Venture Approved: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and Galenica Create the Leading Online Pharmacy in Switzerland.



11.05.2023 / 19:18 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11 May 2023. The competition authorities in Switzerland and Austria confirmed the approval for the joint venture between SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and Galenica today.

In late March 2023, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, Europe’s leading online pharmacy and Galenica, Switzerland's leading integrated healthcare service provider, announced the establishment of a joint venture as part of a strategic partnership. Now, the relevant competition authorities approved the merger of the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch and Mediservice AG.

Mediservice AG is Switzerland's leading specialty pharmacy focusing on the delivery of prescription drugs (Rx) and the care of chronically ill patients at home. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is Europe's leading online pharmacy and operates a rapidly growing digital health platform in Switzerland through shop-apotheke.ch. Customers of shop-apotheke.ch and Mediservice, as well as new customers, will benefit from the extensive offerings of the new online pharmacy, which will include health and beauty products, prescription drugs and health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will acquire 51% of the shares of Mediservice AG, while Galenica AG will hold 49% of the joint venture. Mediservice AG, in turn, will take over the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch – this will form the joint venture. Galenica will also make a cash payment of 29 million euros and, in return to the above acquisition and cash payment, receive an 8% stake in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE as part of a capital increase. Galenica's stake underscores the partners' shared strategic direction.

Here is the press release announcing the joint venture at the end of March 2023.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fast-growing online pharmacy in Europe, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 150,000 products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products, prescription drugs, high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition as well as other healthcare-related assortments. Currently, around 10 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the full introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE (Redcare Pharmacy N.V.) has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.

ABOUT GALENICA.

Galenica is the leading fully integrated healthcare provider in Switzerland. With over 500 own, joint venture and independent partner pharmacies, Galenica operates the largest network of pharmacies in Switzerland. In addition, Galenica develops and offers well-known own consumer brands and products and exclusive brands and products from business partners, as well as offering a variety of on-site health services and tests for customers. Galenica is also the leading provider of both pre-wholesale and wholesale distribution services and database services in the Swiss healthcare market.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446).

Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.