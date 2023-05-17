NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.05.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
|
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|16.05.2023
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|16 May 2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|
