  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:07:33 2023-05-17 am EDT
95.87 EUR   +3.24%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:31aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/15Shop Apotheke Europe N : HV Protokoll 2023 (Englisch)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/17/2023 | 05:47am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.05.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 16.05.2023
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
20203286


17.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1635527  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 508 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net income 2023 -43,2 M -46,9 M -46,9 M
Net Debt 2023 180 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 -32,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 690 M 1 836 M 1 836 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 92,86 €
Average target price 93,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Cochet Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.110.52%1 836
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-16.09%27 049
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.12.73%7 595
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY5.86%6 136
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-21.52%5 182
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.46%4 642
