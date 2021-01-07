PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers &
Acquisitions
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management
Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.
2021-01-07 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management
Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.*
? *Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital
medication management.*
? *1.4 million patients are actively using SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app to
better manage their medications and improve adherence.*
? *The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE
EUROPE's growth strategy.*
*Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021. *Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based
SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The founder-managed company is one of the leading
providers of digital health services,
SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app helps patients living well with almost any
chronic disease and adhering to their treatment. In addition to managing
their medications, the app provides a health journal for capturing
measurements and symptoms and also compiles printable health reports. Around
1.4 million patients are actively using the app. For partners in the
pharmaceutical industry, MyTherapy serves as operating system for digital
patient solutions: By means of modules, partners can provide their patients
with tailored support for specific diseases or medications - in an app most
patients are using several times every day.
By acquiring SMARTPATIENT, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE accelerates its buildup of
technological and digital health capabilities even more rapidly. Digital
process capabilities and digital patient offerings are of increasing
importance for realizing growth opportunities arising from Germany's
expected introduction of electronic prescriptions in mid-2021. In addition,
the joint capabilities are opening up new opportunities for further
deepening SMARTPATIENT's partnerships with leaders from life science and
health care industries.
Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "The expansion of medication
management is one of our strategic pillars. Together with SMARTPATIENT, we
as one of Europe's leading online pharmacies are taking on a pioneering role
in this area and are continuing to advance the development of our company
into a customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. Our focus here is on digital
service offerings that support patients in taking their medications
regularly and, hence, improving health outcomes."
Sebastian Gaede, Managing Director and co-founder of SMARTPATIENT: "We are
very excited to join forces with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to further advance
digital medication management as an important part of a successful
e-pharmacy platform. Together, we can support even more patients in living
well with their disease. Both companies are leaders in their fields and
complement each other perfectly."
The two companies expect significant positive effects from the integration
of SMARTPATIENT's activities into SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, especially in the Rx
market segment. As a result of the expansion of digital medication
management, the Management Board expects a further increase in customer
loyalty, especially among chronically ill patients.
Stephan Weber, CCO and co-founder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "We have been
offering therapy support programmes for chronically ill patients in Germany
for more than ten years. Thanks to the technological expertise of
SMARTPATIENT, we will now further expand and fully digitise these services.
Our aim is not just to supply our customers with their important medicines,
but to always be on their side and help them to manage their medications
every day."
The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In
addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of
three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE
EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro
range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage
SMARTPATIENT's operations.
*ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.*
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online
pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek
Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its
European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the
areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription
drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low
carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in
July 2018.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France,
Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP
APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original
products to over 5.9 million active customers (at the end of Q3 2020) fast
and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides
comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has
moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020.
*PRESS CONTACTS.*
Trade and popular media:
Sven Schirmer
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Financial media:
Bettina Fries
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Investor relations:
Carmen Herkenrath
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 465 31317
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
*DISCLAIMER.*
This publication constitutes an advertisement. This announcement does not
constitute an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. in any jurisdiction. It does not
constitute a securities prospectus. A public offer of securities of SHOP
APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is not taking place.
Statements contained herein could constitute so-called "forward-looking
statements". Forward-looking statements can be recognized by words such as
"might," "will," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "anticipates,"
"estimates," "believes," "intends," "aims," "aim" or their negative form or
corresponding modifications and comparable terms.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a
number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
could cause the actual results, levels of utilization, developments and
achievements of the group or industry in which it operates to be materially
different than those contained herein or implied. There should be no undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. The group will not update or revise
any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158947
End of News DGAP News Service
1158947 2021-01-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 09:27 ET (14:27 GMT)