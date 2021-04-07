PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Fast growth continues, Q1 revenues up 22.5%.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Fast growth continues, Q1 revenues up 22.5%. 2021-04-07 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Fast growth continues, Q1 revenues up 22.5%. . Preliminary sales growth of 22.5% in Q1 to EUR 284 million. . DACH segment +15%, International segment +71%. . Total number of active customers up 0.5 million in Q1 to 6.8 million (year-over-year up 1.8 million). Venlo, 7 April 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. continued to grow dynamically in the first three months of the 2021 financial year. According to preliminary unaudited calculations, total group sales rose by 22.5% to EUR 284 million after EUR 232 million in Q1 last year. Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: "We are proud that we gained another record number of new customers across Europe. We achieved this despite the absence of a cold and flu season as a result of Covid-related social distancing measures this year and the stop of a prescription drugs (Rx) bonus in Germany. Year-over-year, our number of active customers increased by 1.8 million to 6.8 million at the end of this quarter. Furthermore, with the acquisitions this quarter of SMARTPATIENT and MEDAPP we made major steps in executing our strategy to focus on improving the lives of our customers through digital medication management, while at the same time, we entered the Rx market in the Netherlands. " In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE grew sales by 15% compared to the same period the previous year. Segment sales were EUR 231 million after EUR 201 million in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the absence of a cold and flu season this year as a result of Covid-related social distancing measures, the peak of Rx orders in March 2020 when Covid started in Europe, and the stop of a bonus in Germany, Rx sales decreased by 17.2% to EUR 45 million in Q1. In the International segment (Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE increased its sales in the first quarter of 2021 by 71% to EUR 53 million compared to EUR 31 million in Q1 2020. For the full-year 2021, the Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE expects organically driven sales growth of around 20% or more, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of a positive 2.3% - 2.8% (2020: 2.2%). All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the full interim report for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021. ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Warsaw, Milan, Paris and Tongeren, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 6.8 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany in summer 2021, the company will further improve the customer experience with focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and has been part of the MDAX stock index since September 2020. PRESS CONTACTS. Trade and popular media: Sven Schirmer Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com Financial media: Bettina Fries Tel: +49 211 75 80 779 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com Investor relations: Carmen Herkenrath Tel.: +31 77 850 6109 Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com Thomas Schnorrenberg Mobile: +49 151 465 31317 Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 