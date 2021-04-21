PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda and appoints Henriette Peucker as a member of the Supervisory Board.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda and appoints Henriette Peucker as a member of the Supervisory Board. 2021-04-21 / 19:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda and appoints Henriette Peucker as a member of the Supervisory Board. Sevenum, The Netherlands, 21 April 2021. Today's Annual General Meeting of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. approved all resolutions proposed by the management. The meeting was held virtually. A total of 58.5 percent of the share capital entitled to vote was represented. This corresponds to 10,495,248 shares. Henriette Peucker has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board, replacing Jan Pyttel whose term ended today. The resolutions included, among other things, the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board as well as the re-appointment of MAZARS Accountants N.V. as auditors for the (consolidated) annual financial statements for 2021. As part of their presentation, the Management Board explained the key financial figures for the 2020 financial year and the outlook for the current 2021 financial year. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting elected Ms. Henriette Peucker as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Henriette Peucker has many years of experience in the public affairs arena as well as in-depth capital market know-how. She currently heads the Brussels office of Finsbury Glover Hering as a partner and has helped to build up the company's Public Affairs Department since joining in 2010. Previously, she had held similar positions at Deutsche Börse AG and in the investment banking sections at Schroders and Citigroup. The members of the Supervisory Board and of the Management Board thanked Jan Pyttel, who had served as chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2016, for his long-standing and excellent work on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE'S Supervisory Board. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Björn Söder as Chairman and Frank Köhler as Deputy Chairman at the new Board's constituent meeting. You can find further information about this year's Annual General Meeting in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website www.shop-apotheke-europe.com ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Warsaw, Milan, Paris and Tongeren, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 6.8 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany in summer 2021, the company will further improve the customer experience with focus on disease-specific digital medication management services following the acquisition of SMARTPATIENT in January 2021. This is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's strategy to transform itself from a pure online retailer into a truly customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and has been part of the MDAX stock index since September 2020. Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

