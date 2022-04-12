Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/12 01:27:47 pm EDT
77.64 EUR   -0.69%
01:13pSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : Acquisition of 'first a', a pioneering quick-commerce player in the german pharmacy market.
EQ
04/06SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/05SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

04/12/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

12-Apr-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF "FIRST A", A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

  • Strategic acquisition of one of Germany's pioneer in q-commerce that delivers pharmacy products door-to-door within 30 minutes.
  • Entry into the growing q-commerce market.
  • Complementing the launch of e-Rx through close partnerships with local pharmacies.
  • Strategic acquisition accelerates SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's customer-centric platform strategy and strengthens its position as one stop shop in the pharmacy space.


Sevenum, the Netherlands, 12 April 2022. Today,SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquired all shares of FIRST A. Founded as a start-up in Berlin in 2021, this company is now a leading quick-commerce delivery service in the pharmacy sector and offers medicine delivery within 30 minutes in five major German cities.

Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquired 100 % of the shares of FIRST A. All three founders and the current management team will stay on board and the company is expected to continue to operate stand-alone in order to lead and to manage the growth of FIRST A. The purchase price consists of an amount due at closing and conditional performance-related earn-outs on the basis of pre-agreed financial KPIs over the coming four years, which combined sum to an expected double-digit million amount.




Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com

12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1326777

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1326777  12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
