SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.



07.01.2021 / 15:27

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT.

Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital medication management.

1.4 million patients are actively using SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app to better manage their medications and improve adherence.

The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's growth strategy.

Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The founder-managed company is one of the leading providers of digital health services,

SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app helps patients living well with almost any chronic disease and adhering to their treatment. In addition to managing their medications, the app provides a health journal for capturing measurements and symptoms and also compiles printable health reports. Around 1.4 million patients are actively using the app. For partners in the pharmaceutical industry, MyTherapy serves as operating system for digital patient solutions: By means of modules, partners can provide their patients with tailored support for specific diseases or medications - in an app most patients are using several times every day.

By acquiring SMARTPATIENT, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE accelerates its buildup of technological and digital health capabilities even more rapidly. Digital process capabilities and digital patient offerings are of increasing importance for realizing growth opportunities arising from Germany's expected introduction of electronic prescriptions in mid-2021. In addition, the joint capabilities are opening up new opportunities for further deepening SMARTPATIENT's partnerships with leaders from life science and health care industries.

Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "The expansion of medication management is one of our strategic pillars. Together with SMARTPATIENT, we as one of Europe's leading online pharmacies are taking on a pioneering role in this area and are continuing to advance the development of our company into a customer-centric e-pharmacy platform. Our focus here is on digital service offerings that support patients in taking their medications regularly and, hence, improving health outcomes."

Sebastian Gaede, Managing Director and co-founder of SMARTPATIENT: "We are very excited to join forces with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to further advance digital medication management as an important part of a successful e-pharmacy platform. Together, we can support even more patients in living well with their disease. Both companies are leaders in their fields and complement each other perfectly."

The two companies expect significant positive effects from the integration of SMARTPATIENT's activities into SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, especially in the Rx market segment. As a result of the expansion of digital medication management, the Management Board expects a further increase in customer loyalty, especially among chronically ill patients.

Stephan Weber, CCO and co-founder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: "We have been offering therapy support programmes for chronically ill patients in Germany for more than ten years. Thanks to the technological expertise of SMARTPATIENT, we will now further expand and fully digitise these services. Our aim is not just to supply our customers with their important medicines, but to always be on their side and help them to manage their medications every day."

The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage SMARTPATIENT's operations.





ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 5.9 million active customers (at the end of Q3 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020.

