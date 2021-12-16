DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Market launch

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Launches its Own Marketplace.



16.12.2021 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Launches its Own Marketplace.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 16 December 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE launched its marketplace in Germany this week - another milestone for one of Europe's leading e-pharmacies.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE recognises the potential of the marketplace model to meet and exceed consumer demands and to pursue the company's development from an online retailer into Europe's leading customer-centric e-pharmacy platform.



Patrick Schneider, Executive Director, Marketplace & Same-day Service: says: "The new marketplace, which has been integrated into our existing SHOP APOTHEKE platform, has numerous benefits for both our customers and our external partners. Thanks to the new marketplace, we can offer our customers a much wider range of products for their health. Our selected partners benefit from our vast customer base with high customer loyalty as well as from our easy-to-use technology platform."

The SHOP APOTHEKE marketplace starts with 20,000 additional new products, carefully curated from over 30 partner sellers. The number of new products will grow to over 50,000 in the near future. In addition, it is already planned for next year to roll out the marketplace offer to other countries where SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has a market-leading position as well as to significantly increase the number of products and partners in all countries. The remarkably larger product selection generally leads to a wider reach and scalability of the SHOP APOTHEKE platform. Furthermore, customers can also collect RedPoints from the SHOP APOTHEKE benefits programme on marketplace products.

Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: "All third-party suppliers for our new marketplace are carefully vetted before being selected to join. The scalable platform technology will allow us to further increase our product offering and the number of partners. Besides that we are able to add new categories in a controlled way, so that we can maintain the quality of products and service we are used to providing to our customers."

For more information on the SHOP APOTHEKE marketplace, please visit:

https://www.shop-apotheke.com/lp/marktplatz/



About SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe's leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, 7.3 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.