SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.06.2022 / 21:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
| Stephan
|Last name(s):
|Weber
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|95.331 EUR
|953310.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|95.3310 EUR
|953310.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
