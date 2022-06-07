Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 03:58:01 pm EDT
91.78 EUR   -4.73%
03:07pSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:25aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/06SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/07/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2022 / 21:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
95.331 EUR 953310.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
95.3310 EUR 953310.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75685  07.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
