DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.02.2021 / 12:55

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address:

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 03, 2021Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 03, 2021Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 05, 2021Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 05, 2021Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/

28.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

