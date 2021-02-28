Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/28/2021 | 06:56am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.02.2021 / 12:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2021
Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2021
Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021
Address: https://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/

28.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171783  28.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
