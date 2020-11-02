DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.11.2020 / 20:47

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Netherlands

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Nov 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 17935121



