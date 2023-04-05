Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:26 2023-04-04 am EDT
78.00 EUR   -3.18%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: VERY STRONG START TO YEAR, FASTEST GROWTH SINCE EARLY 2021.

04/05/2023 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: VERY STRONG START TO YEAR, FASTEST GROWTH SINCE EARLY 2021.

05.04.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: VERY STRONG START TO YEAR, FASTEST GROWTH SINCE EARLY 2021.

  • Q1 total sales up 22% year over year to EUR 371 million.
  • Non-Rx sales growth 23%.
  • Customer satisfaction remains very high with NPS above 70.
  • Continued fast growth of customer base to 9.7 million; active customer base up 0.4 million in Q1 and 1.4 million year over year.

Sevenum, 5 April 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE’s preliminary and unaudited numbers reflect that total sales grew strongly in Q1 2023. Group sales increased by 21.9% year over year to EUR 371 million (Q1 2022: EUR 305 million), the strongest growth rate since Q1 2021 and post-Corona. In the DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, sales grew by 23% year over year, reaching EUR 289 million from EUR 235 million in Q1 2022. Sales in the International segment (Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy) increased to EUR 82 million (Q1 2022: EUR 70 million). Robust sales performance was accompanied by a continued rise in the active customer base, which expanded by 0.4 million from the previous quarter to 9.7 million, a year over year increase of 1.4 million.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE’s CEO Stefan Feltens comments: “We have had a phenomenal start to the year, with non-Rx sales growth of well above 20% and double-digit sales growth in each of our seven countries. We succeeded in satisfying our existing and new customers with our broad assortment and reliable and fast delivery; our indicator of customer satisfaction, the net promoter score (NPS) was again above 70.”

In the DACH segment, the largest by sales, non-Rx sales increased by 24.1% in Q1 2023 to EUR 254 million (Q1 2022: EUR 205 million). Rx or prescription medication sales grew by 15.5% year over year to EUR 35 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30 million), the third consecutive quarter of Rx growth and the highest rate in two years. Sales in the International segment increased by 18% year over year to EUR 82 million from EUR 70 million last year.

CFO Jasper Eenhorst adds: “Efficient and scalable processes in combination with our successful propositions enabled very strong sales growth. In DACH, the cold and flu season returned to the pre-Corona level in the first quarter; in our International segment, overall growth accelerated during the quarter to end strongly in March.”

 

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the full interim report for the first quarter of 2023 on 2 May 2023.

 
 

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europe’s leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 150,000 products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, close to 10 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the full introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.

 


05.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1601369

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601369  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 385 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
Net income 2023 -45,3 M -49,7 M -49,7 M
Net Debt 2023 163 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2023 -30,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 78,00 €
Average target price 84,85 €
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.76.83%1 556
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-4.04%30 595
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.4.85%7 289
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-12.86%5 812
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.33%5 041
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.35%4 501
