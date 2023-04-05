EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: VERY STRONG START TO YEAR, FASTEST GROWTH SINCE EARLY 2021.



05.04.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Q1 total sales up 22% year over year to EUR 371 million.

Non-Rx sales growth 23%.

Customer satisfaction remains very high with NPS above 70.

Continued fast growth of customer base to 9.7 million; active customer base up 0.4 million in Q1 and 1.4 million year over year.

Sevenum, 5 April 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE’s preliminary and unaudited numbers reflect that total sales grew strongly in Q1 2023. Group sales increased by 21.9% year over year to EUR 371 million (Q1 2022: EUR 305 million), the strongest growth rate since Q1 2021 and post-Corona. In the DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, sales grew by 23% year over year, reaching EUR 289 million from EUR 235 million in Q1 2022. Sales in the International segment (Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy) increased to EUR 82 million (Q1 2022: EUR 70 million). Robust sales performance was accompanied by a continued rise in the active customer base, which expanded by 0.4 million from the previous quarter to 9.7 million, a year over year increase of 1.4 million.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE’s CEO Stefan Feltens comments: “We have had a phenomenal start to the year, with non-Rx sales growth of well above 20% and double-digit sales growth in each of our seven countries. We succeeded in satisfying our existing and new customers with our broad assortment and reliable and fast delivery; our indicator of customer satisfaction, the net promoter score (NPS) was again above 70.”

In the DACH segment, the largest by sales, non-Rx sales increased by 24.1% in Q1 2023 to EUR 254 million (Q1 2022: EUR 205 million). Rx or prescription medication sales grew by 15.5% year over year to EUR 35 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30 million), the third consecutive quarter of Rx growth and the highest rate in two years. Sales in the International segment increased by 18% year over year to EUR 82 million from EUR 70 million last year.

CFO Jasper Eenhorst adds: “Efficient and scalable processes in combination with our successful propositions enabled very strong sales growth. In DACH, the cold and flu season returned to the pre-Corona level in the first quarter; in our International segment, overall growth accelerated during the quarter to end strongly in March.”





All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the full interim report for the first quarter of 2023 on 2 May 2023.





