|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Capital Increase
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted
11-May-2023 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11 May 2023 Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.) and GALENICA AG announce that they have received clearances from the relevant antitrust authorities for the incorporation of their announced joint venture in the Swiss market (the "Transaction").
The antitrust clearances were conditions precedent for the execution of the Transaction, under which the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch and Mediservice AG will be merged into a joint company.
Following the approval, the Transaction will now be closed as planned on short notice, expected to be on 16 May 2023. Furthermore, the capital increase to be carried out as part of the Transaction is expected to be concluded by the end of June 2023 at the latest.
End of Inside Information
