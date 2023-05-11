EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Capital Increase

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted



11-May-2023 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11 May 2023 Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.) and GALENICA AG announce that they have received clearances from the relevant antitrust authorities for the incorporation of their announced joint venture in the Swiss market (the "Transaction").

The antitrust clearances were conditions precedent for the execution of the Transaction, under which the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch and Mediservice AG will be merged into a joint company.

Following the approval, the Transaction will now be closed as planned on short notice, expected to be on 16 May 2023. Furthermore, the capital increase to be carried out as part of the Transaction is expected to be concluded by the end of June 2023 at the latest.