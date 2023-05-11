Advanced search
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
2023-05-11
92.53 EUR   +0.69%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted

05/11/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Capital Increase
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted

11-May-2023 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust clearances for joint venture granted

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 11 May 2023 Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.) and GALENICA AG announce that they have received clearances from the relevant antitrust authorities for the incorporation of their announced joint venture in the Swiss market (the "Transaction").

The antitrust clearances were conditions precedent for the execution of the Transaction, under which the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch and Mediservice AG will be merged into a joint company.

Following the approval, the Transaction will now be closed as planned on short notice, expected to be on 16 May 2023. Furthermore, the capital increase to be carried out as part of the Transaction is expected to be concluded by the end of June 2023 at the latest.

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1631243

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1631243  11-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
