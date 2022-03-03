Shop Apotheke Europe N : Bedingungen des MB-Aktienoptionsplans 2020 - geänderte Fassung 2022

All Stock Options granted under this Plan, which have not been forfeited or cancelled on any other ground will expire by operation of law on the sixth anniversary of the grant date, i.e., 1

The currently applicable holding period of two years from the respective exercise dates will no longer apply. Instead, for a duration of one year following the date on which the Stock Options will vest, the members of the Managing Board will not be allowed to sell Shares (as defined in Section 1.8 hereafter) acquired by exercising vested Stock Options. Thus, Shares resulting from an exercise of one or more of the first half of the Stock Options can be sold four years from the grant date at the earliest. Shares resulting from exercise of one or more of the second half of the Stock Options can be sold five years from the grant date at the earliest.

One half of the Stock Options granted on a certain date will vest after three years from the grant date; the remaining half will vest after four years from the grant date;

In February 2022, the Supervisory Board decided to propose certain amendments to the terms of the existing stock option plan, effective immediately upon adoption thereof by the General Meeting at its annual general meeting scheduled on 14 April 2022. The amendments, which will retroactively apply to all Stock Options granted in 2020 - pursuant to section 11.2 of the Plan, the existing award agreements will be amended accordingly - are the following:

The Plan will become effective immediately as per 14 April 2022 (but will have retroactive effect as described in section 1.5 hereafter) and will have a term as set forth in Clauses 1.9 and 1.10.

This amended Plan will be presented to be adopted by the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") at the annual general meeting (such meeting, an "AGM") held on 14 April 2022. If approved, this Plan will replace the existing stock option plan that has been effective as from 1 May 2020.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (the "Company", as further defined in Schedule 1) established this stock option plan (the "Plan") to permit the granting of rights to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Stock Options") to members of the managing board (raad van bestuur) of the Company (the "Managing Board") for the purposes described in the Plan.

Establishment of the Plan; Introduction of new holding periods, expiry date of the Stock Options

Subject to Applicable Laws and the provisions of the Plan, the Supervisory Board shall have full and final authority, at its sole discretion, to take all such actions that the Supervisory

All decisions and determinations of the Supervisory Board shall be made by an absolute majority of the votes cast by the members of the Supervisory Board who are present at a meeting duly called and held. Any decision of, or determination by, the Supervisory Board in writing and signed by all of the members of the Supervisory Board, shall be fully as effective as if the same had been made at a meeting duly called and held.

The Plan shall be administered by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board shall have the authority to take such actions and decisions and make such determinations as set forth in the Plan, in each case without the prior approval of the General Meeting, unless such prior approval is expressly set forth in the Plan.

The Plan will remain in effect after 30 April 2024 with respect to outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan, until the exercise rights with respect to such outstanding Stock Options have expired in accordance with the terms, provisions and conditions of the Plan.

It is intended that this Plan will be applicable for four years, starting on 1 May 2020. No Stock Option may be granted under the Plan after 30 April 2024.

The Plan allows members of the Managing Board to be granted rights to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company, in bearer form having a nominal value of EUR 0.02 each ("Shares"), subject to the determination and approval of the supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) of the Company (the "Supervisory Board").

align the interests of the Company, its shareholders and other stakeholders with the interests of the members of the Managing Board for the

The purpose of the Plan is to:

Definitions of capitalised terms used in this Plan are contained in the glossary attached hereto as Schedule 1, which glossary is an integral part of the Plan.

is 1st October 2027. Thus, the period during which the members of the Managing Board can exercise their options will retroactively shortened with one year.

Board determines to be necessary for the administration of the Plan, including, without limitation:

select the Participants to whom Stock Options may, from time to time, be granted hereunder; determine whether and to what extent Stock Options are granted under the Plan; determine the number of Stock Options granted to each Participant under the Plan; approve the form of the Award Agreement for use under the Plan; determine the terms and conditions of any Stock Options granted under the Plan; provided, however, that such terms and conditions are consistent with the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan; amend the terms of any outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan; provided that any such amendment shall require the prior approval of the General Meeting; construe and interpret the terms of the Plan and any Award Agreement entered into under the Plan, and decide on all questions of fact arising as result of application of the Plan; and take such other action as the Supervisory Board deems appropriate; provided, however, that such action is consistent with the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan.

No delegation

2.4 The Supervisory Board shall not delegate any of its authorities identified in this Plan.

3. SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN, EFFECT OF GRANTS

Number of Shares available for grants