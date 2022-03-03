Shop Apotheke Europe N : Bedingungen des MB-Aktienoptionsplans 2020 - geänderte Fassung 2022
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
2020 Stock Option Plan - Amended version 14 April 2022
Rules
1. ESTABLISHMENT, OBJECTIVES, DURATION
Establishment of the Plan; Introduction of new holding periods, expiry date of the Stock Options
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (the "Company", as further defined in Schedule 1) established this stock option plan (the "Plan") to permit the granting of rights to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Stock Options") to members of the managing board (raad van bestuur) of the Company (the "Managing Board") for the purposes described in the Plan.
This amended Plan will be presented to be adopted by the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") at the annual general meeting (such meeting, an "AGM") held on 14 April 2022. If approved, this Plan will replace the existing stock option plan that has been effective as from 1 May 2020.
The Plan will become effective immediately as per 14 April 2022 (but will have retroactive effect as described in section 1.5 hereafter) and will have a term as set forth in Clauses 1.9 and 1.10.
On 1st October 2020, pursuant to the current plan, the Supervisory Board awarded 200,000 Stock Options to the Managing Board. This was the first and only award under the existing stock option plan. By its resolution of 8th June 2021, published on the corporate website of the Company, the Supervisory Board decided not to grant any further Stock Options under the existing stock option plan for the remaining duration thereof.
In February 2022, the Supervisory Board decided to propose certain amendments to the terms of the existing stock option plan, effective immediately upon adoption thereof by the General Meeting at its annual general meeting scheduled on 14 April 2022. The amendments, which will retroactively apply to all Stock Options granted in 2020 - pursuant to section 11.2 of the Plan, the existing award agreements will be amended accordingly - are the following:
One half of the Stock Options granted on a certain date will vest after three years from the grant date; the remaining half will vest after four years from the grant date;
The currently applicable holding period of two years from the respective exercise dates will no longer apply. Instead, for a duration of one year following the date on which the Stock Options will vest, the members of the Managing Board will not be allowed to sell Shares (as defined in Section 1.8 hereafter) acquired by exercising vested Stock Options. Thus, Shares resulting from an exercise of one or more of the first half of the Stock Options can be sold four years from the grant date at the earliest. Shares resulting from exercise of one or more of the second half of the Stock Options can be sold five years from the grant date at the earliest.
All Stock Options granted under this Plan, which have not been forfeited or cancelled on any other ground will expire by operation of law on the sixth anniversary of the grant date, i.e., 1st October 2026. The current expiry date mentioned in the award agreements
is 1st October 2027. Thus, the period during which the members of the Managing Board can exercise their options will retroactively shortened with one year.
Definitions of capitalised terms used in this Plan are contained in the glossary attached hereto as Schedule 1, which glossary is an integral part of the Plan.
Purposes of the Plan
The purpose of the Plan is to:
align the interests of the Company, its shareholders and other stakeholders with the interests of the members of the Managing Board for the medium-term and the long- term;
incentivise and reward sound, long-term decision making of the Managing Board;
foster and reward sustainable performance of the Managing Board; and
provide an incentive for long-term commitment and retention of the members of the Managing Board.
The Plan allows members of the Managing Board to be granted rights to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company, in bearer form having a nominal value of EUR 0.02 each ("Shares"), subject to the determination and approval of the supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) of the Company (the "Supervisory Board").
Duration of the Plan
It is intended that this Plan will be applicable for four years, starting on 1 May 2020. No Stock Option may be granted under the Plan after 30 April 2024.
The Plan will remain in effect after 30 April 2024 with respect to outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan, until the exercise rights with respect to such outstanding Stock Options have expired in accordance with the terms, provisions and conditions of the Plan.
2. ADMINISTRATION OF THE PLAN
The Supervisory Board
The Plan shall be administered by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board shall have the authority to take such actions and decisions and make such determinations as set forth in the Plan, in each case without the prior approval of the General Meeting, unless such prior approval is expressly set forth in the Plan.
All decisions and determinations of the Supervisory Board shall be made by an absolute majority of the votes cast by the members of the Supervisory Board who are present at a meeting duly called and held. Any decision of, or determination by, the Supervisory Board in writing and signed by all of the members of the Supervisory Board, shall be fully as effective as if the same had been made at a meeting duly called and held.
Authority of the Supervisory Board
Subject to Applicable Laws and the provisions of the Plan, the Supervisory Board shall have full and final authority, at its sole discretion, to take all such actions that the Supervisory
Board determines to be necessary for the administration of the Plan, including, without limitation:
select the Participants to whom Stock Options may, from time to time, be granted hereunder;
determine whether and to what extent Stock Options are granted under the Plan;
determine the number of Stock Options granted to each Participant under the Plan;
approve the form of the Award Agreement for use under the Plan;
determine the terms and conditions of any Stock Options granted under the Plan; provided, however, that such terms and conditions are consistent with the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan;
amend the terms of any outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan; provided that any such amendment shall require the prior approval of the General Meeting;
construe and interpret the terms of the Plan and any Award Agreement entered into under the Plan, and decide on all questions of fact arising as result of application of the Plan; and
take such other action as the Supervisory Board deems appropriate; provided, however, that such action is consistent with the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan.
No delegation
2.4 The Supervisory Board shall not delegate any of its authorities identified in this Plan.
3. SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN, EFFECT OF GRANTS
Number of Shares available for grants
Subject to the adjustment provisions set forth in Clause 11, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued pursuant to Stock Options under the Plan in any calendar year, shall be 1.5% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of the Company, calculated on a fully diluted bases on the date of each AGM in such calendar year. For example, the maximum number of Shares which may be issued pursuant to Stock Options under the Plan for the calendar year 2020 is 1.5% of 13,463,815 Shares (i.e. up to a maximum of 201,957 Shares).
Shares that would potentially need to be issued upon exercise of a Stock Option that expires or is cancelled and terminated, forfeited, settled in cash or otherwise settled without the issue of Shares, shall not be treated as having been issued under the Plan. Furthermore, any Stock Option that was granted under the Plan and that has expired, has been forfeited, cancelled or terminated, or has not been exercised, can be withdrawn by the Supervisory Board. Any such withdrawn Stock Options can be granted to other Participants under the Plan.
Shares that are issued pursuant to awards or options that are assumed, converted or substituted in connection with a merger (fusie), acquisition, reorganisation or similar transaction, shall not be treated as having been issued under the Plan. The Shares referred
to in this Clause 3.3 shall, therefore, not be considered for purposes of determining the number of Shares available for grant as Stock Options under the Plan.
3.4 The Shares to be issued upon exercise of Stock Options can be authorised but unissued Shares.
4. ELIGIBILITY AND PARTICIPATION
Eligibility
Persons eligible to participate in the Plan are the members of the Managing Board (the "Participants").
Members of the Supervisory Board or employees of the Company or of a Subsidiary (other than the members of the Managing Board), shall not be eligible to participate in the Plan.
Actual participation
Subject to the provisions of the Plan, the Supervisory Board may, from time to time, select from the Participants, those to whom Stock Options shall be granted. As part of that selection process, the Supervisory Board shall determine the nature and amount of each Stock Option grant.
The Supervisory Board may establish additional terms, conditions, rules or procedures to accommodate the applicable rules or Applicable Laws of applicable foreign jurisdictions and to afford Participants favourable treatment under such rules or Applicable Laws; provided, however, that no Stock Option shall be granted under any such additional terms, conditions, rules or procedures if such terms or conditions are inconsistent with the provisions set forth in the Plan. If additional terms, conditions, rules or procedures need to be established by the Supervisory Board, which are inconsistent with the provisions set forth in the Plan, the implementation of such additional terms, conditions, rules or procedures is subject to the prior approval of the General Meeting.
5. STOCK OPTIONS
Grant of Stock Options
Each Stock Option gives the Participant the right, but not the obligation, to subscribe to one newly issued Share at the Exercise Price.
Subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, Stock Options may be granted to Participants in such number, at any time and from time to time, as shall be determined by the Supervisory Board.
Award Agreement
The granting of Stock Options shall be designated pursuant to, and evidenced by, the Award Agreement. The Exercise Price of a Stock Option, the duration and expiration date of the Stock Options, the number of Shares to which the Stock Option pertains, the vesting dates and number of Shares that vest on each such date and such other provisions as the Supervisory Board shall determine, shall be set out in a completed copy of the form attached as Annex B to the Award Agreement.
Stock Options granted pursuant to the Plan shall not provide Participants with the right to receive dividends declared and (to be) paid on Shares. However, upon issue of Shares to
a Participant pursuant to the Participants' exercise of Stock Options, that Participant will have the right to receive dividends declared and (to be) paid on such Shares.
Exercise Price
Except (i) for Stock Options adjusted pursuant to Clause 11, or (ii) when Stock Options are replaced by awards or options granted in connection with a merger (fusie), acquisition, reorganisation or similar transaction, the Exercise Price of a Stock Option shall be the Fair Market Value of a Share.
Vesting of Stock Options
Subject to the provisions of Clause 5.7, Participants will have the right (not the obligation) to exercise Stock Options granted under the Plan in accordance with the following vesting schedule (the "Vesting Schedule"):
1/2 of the Stock Options after the lapse of three years starting on the date of grant thereof;
1/2 of the Stock Options after the lapse of four years starting on the date of grant thereof.
Exercise of Stock Options
Stock Options granted under this Clause 5 shall be exercisable in accordance with the Vesting Schedule and shall be subject to such restrictions and conditions as set forth in the Award Agreement. The Supervisory Board can determine which restrictions and conditions apply to Stock Options granted under the Plan, and such restrictions and conditions do not have to be the same for each grant or for each Participant; provided, however, that such restrictions and conditions must be consistent with the provisions set forth in the Plan.
Resignation or dismissal from Managing Board
Upon resignation or dismissal of a Participant as member of the Managing Board (each a "Resignation" and the date of Resignation, the "Resignation Date") subject to the restrictions set forth in Clause 5.13, regardless of whether that Participant's employment with a Subsidiary is also terminated or if that Participant continues to be employed by that Subsidiary:
to the extent that Stock Options have not become vested in accordance with the Vesting Schedule, a pro rata portion of the outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan shall be deemed to have been forfeited by that Participant, and will be cancelled and terminated by the Company with effect as per the Resignation Date (i.e. if the Resignation Date occurs in year two of the first three years of the Vesting Schedule, then 1/3 of the Stock Options granted at the date of grant thereof shall forfeited, cancelled and terminated); and
within six months after the Resignation Date, the Participant shall have the right to exercise an outstanding Stock Option granted under the Plan (including the portion of Stock Options that have not been forfeited, cancelled and terminated pursuant Clause 5.8(a)).
After the six month expiration period set forth in Clause 5.8(b), the Participant's right to exercise Stock Options shall lapse, and those Stock Options not exercised pursuant to this
