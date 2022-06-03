Shop Apotheke Europe N : Berenberg Konferenz USA, 23 & 24 Mai 2022

BERENBERG CONFERENCE USA 2022.
23 & 24 MAY
2
PRESENTING EUROPE'S LEADING CUSTOMER-CENTRICE-PHARMACY PLATFORM.
|
JASPER EENHORST, CFO.
|
|
STEFAN FELTENS, CEO.
A FIRST-MOVER AND LEADER IN EUROPE.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2001
|
2010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New, world class
|
Acquisition of
|
|
|
|
IPO Frankfurt
|
SMARTPATIENT
|
|
|
|
logistics centre
|
and MEDAPP.
|
Founded.
|
Spin-off from a
|
Start of
|
Stock
|
(Venlo).
|
|
|
local pharmacy,
|
European
|
Exchange.
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment in
|
rollout.
|
|
|
|
|
online leadership
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Germany.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
2022
Acquisition of
FIRST A.
Now have well established presence in:
DACH
(Germany, Austria & Switzerland)
International (Belgium, Netherlands, France & Italy)
|
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE
|
4
|
|
AT A GLANCE.
|
COMBINING OTC, BPC & RX OFFERINGS.
SERVING ALL AGE GROUPS.
LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EUROPE.
7 COUNTRIES.
8,3 MILLION CUSTOMERS.
-
1,800 EMPLOYEES.
-
1 B € SALES 2021.
OFFICE HUBS IN SEVENUM, COLOGNE.
BERLIN, MUNICH, WARSAW AND MILAN.
LEADING ONLINE BRAND
LEADING OFFLINE BRAND
5
OUR GOAL.
APPAREL ELECTRONICS PHARMA
No significant offline brand in Continental Europe
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.