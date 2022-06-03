Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 11:11:20 am EDT
94.14 EUR   -1.28%
10:42aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N : Berenberg Konferenz USA, 23 & 24 Mai 2022
PU
06/02SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Hauck & Aufhauser sticks Neutral
MD
06/01SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shop Apotheke Europe N : Berenberg Konferenz USA, 23 & 24 Mai 2022

06/03/2022 | 10:42am EDT
BERENBERG CONFERENCE USA 2022.

23 & 24 MAY

2

PRESENTING EUROPE'S LEADING CUSTOMER-CENTRICE-PHARMACY PLATFORM.

JASPER EENHORST, CFO.

STEFAN FELTENS, CEO.

A FIRST-MOVER AND LEADER IN EUROPE.

2021

2016

2021

2014

2001

2010

New, world class

Acquisition of

IPO Frankfurt

SMARTPATIENT

logistics centre

and MEDAPP.

Founded.

Spin-off from a

Start of

Stock

(Venlo).

local pharmacy,

European

Exchange.

investment in

rollout.

online leadership

in Germany.

3

2022

Acquisition of

FIRST A.

Now have well established presence in:

DACH

(Germany, Austria & Switzerland)

International (Belgium, Netherlands, France & Italy)

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE

4

AT A GLANCE.

COMBINING OTC, BPC & RX OFFERINGS.

SERVING ALL AGE GROUPS.

LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EUROPE.

7 COUNTRIES.

8,3 MILLION CUSTOMERS.

  • 1,800 EMPLOYEES.
  • 1 B € SALES 2021.

OFFICE HUBS IN SEVENUM, COLOGNE.

BERLIN, MUNICH, WARSAW AND MILAN.

LEADING ONLINE BRAND

LEADING OFFLINE BRAND

5

OUR GOAL.

APPAREL ELECTRONICS PHARMA

No significant offline brand in Continental Europe

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
