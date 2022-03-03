Shop Apotheke Europe N : Einberufung zur HV 2022 mit Tagesordnung und Erläuterungen

CONVOCATION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHOP APOTHEKE
EUROPE N.V. TO BE HELD VIRTUALLY ON 14 APRIL 2022
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (the "Company"), a public limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of The Netherlands, hereby invites its shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of the Company to be held virtually on Thursday, 14 April 2022 at 10:00 CEST.
This invitation has to be read in conjunction with the following documents, which are attached hereto:
Agenda
Explanatory notes to the agenda
General information
Annual report for the financial year 2021
Annual accounts for the financial year 2021
Proposed amended remuneration policy for the Managing Board
Proposed amended remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board
Proposed amended stock option plan for the members of the Managing Board
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. The managing board
3 March 2022
1. AGENDA
Opening
Report of the Managing Board
Report of the Managing Board regarding the financial year 2021 (discussion item)
Report regarding the outlines of the corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)
Report regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's ESG activities (discussion item)
Annual accounts 2021
Remuneration report for the financial year 2021 (advisory voting item)
Explanation by the external auditor of the audit approach in relation to the 2021 annual accounts and the report of the Managing Board (discussion item)
Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021 (voting item)
Reservation and dividend policy (discussion item)
Proposal to allocate the results of the financial year 2021 (voting item)
Discharge
Discharge from liability of all members of the Managing Board for the performance of their duties during the past financial year (voting item)
Discharge from liability of all members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties during the past financial year (voting item)
Re-appointmentof the external auditor
Re-appointmentof Mazars Accountants N.V. as external auditor of the Company to audit the annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 (voting item)
Composition of the Supervisory Board
Appointment of Ms. Jaska de Bakker as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item)
Amendment of the 2020 Stock Option Plan
Approval of amendments to the stock option plan for the members of the Managing Board and adoption of the amended stock option plan (voting item)
Amendment of the remuneration policy
Adoption of an amended remuneration policy for the members of the Managing Board (voting item)
Adoption of an amended remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item)
Designation regarding the granting of rights to acquire shares
Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorised to grant rights to acquire shares under, pursuant to and in connection with the 2019 ESOP (voting item)
2
Authorisation to repurchase shares
Prolongation of the authorisation of the Managing Board to repurchase shares in the Company's own share capital (voting item)
Questions and any other business
Closing
2. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA Agenda item 1: Opening
Report of the Managing Board
Agenda item 2.a.: Report of the Managing Board regarding the financial year 2021 (discussion item)
The managing board of the Company (the "Managing Board") will first give a presentation regarding the performance of the Company in 2021 as presented and described in the annual accounts and in the report of the Managing Board for the financial year 2021. The shareholders will then be invited to discuss the annual accounts and the report for the financial year 2021.
Agenda item 2.b.: Report regarding the outlines of the corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)
A presentation will be given regarding the outlines of the Company's corporate governance structure and the Company's compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. After which the shareholders will be invited to discuss the Company's corporate governance structure and the Company's compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.
Agenda item 2.c.: Report regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's ESG activities (discussion item)
A presentation will be given regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") activities.
Annual accounts 2021
Agenda item 3.a.: Remuneration report for the financial year 2021 (advisory voting item)
The Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021 will be submitted to the shareholders for an advisory vote. The shareholders are requested to provide a positive advice with respect to the Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021.
Shareholders who wish to provide a positive advice should vote "for" in the proxy voting form that will be made available on the Company's corporate website. If shareholders vote "against" in the proxy form, that will mean that those shareholders provide a negative advice with respect to the Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021. The results of the vote on this agenda item will count as an advisory, non-binding, vote.
To enable the advisory vote, the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board") will give a presentation of the 2021 remuneration report that is included in the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2021. After which the shareholders will be invited to share their views regarding the Company's remuneration report and the Company's implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the Managing Board and the members of the Supervisory Board that was adopted by the general meeting at the annual general meeting held on 30 April 2020 and amended at the annual general meeting held on 21 April 2021 to reflect the increase of the fixed annual base fee of the members of the Supervisory Board (the "Current Remuneration Policy").
The Supervisory Board evaluated the Current Remuneration Policy and, taking into account the valued suggestions and feedback from the Company's shareholders and institutional investors, has proposed to the general meeting to adopt an amended remuneration policy at this annual general meeting.
In the remuneration report for the financial year 2022, the Company will explain how the advisory vote of the general meeting at this annual general meeting has been taken into account.
Agenda item 3.b.: Explanation by the external auditor of the audit approach in relation to the 2021 annual accounts and the report of the Managing Board (discussion item)
The external auditor of the Company, Mazars Accountants N.V., will explain the audit approach. After which the shareholders will then be invited to discuss that audit approach.
Agenda item 3.c.: Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021 (voting item)
On 1 March 2022, the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board signed the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2021 drawn up by the Managing Board. Mazars Accountants N.V., the Company's external auditor, has audited the annual accounts for the financial year 2021 and has issued an auditor's report with an unqualified opinion thereon, which opinion is included in the annual accounts. The report of the Supervisory Board is also included in the annual accounts for the financial year 2021.
The annual accounts for the financial year 2021 were published on 2 March 2022 and are submitted for adoption by the general meeting in this annual general meeting. It is proposed to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year 2021.
Agenda item 3.d.: Reservation and dividend policy (discussion item)
The Managing Board will give a presentation regarding the Company's reservation and dividend policy for the financial year 2021. After which the shareholders will be invited to discuss the reservation and dividend policy.
5
