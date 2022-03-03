Shop Apotheke Europe N : Einberufung zur HV 2022 mit Tagesordnung und Erläuterungen

This invitation has to be read in conjunction with the following documents, which are attached hereto:

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (the "Company"), a public limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of The Netherlands, hereby invites its shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of the Company to be held virtually on Thursday, 14 April 2022 at 10:00 CEST.

Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorised to grant rights to acquire shares under, pursuant to and in connection with the 2019 ESOP (voting item)

Adoption of an amended remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item)

Adoption of an amended remuneration policy for the members of the Managing Board (voting item)

Approval of amendments to the stock option plan for the members of the Managing Board and adoption of the amended stock option plan (voting item)

Discharge from liability of all members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties during the past financial year (voting item)

Discharge from liability of all members of the Managing Board for the performance of their duties during the past financial year (voting item)

Proposal to allocate the results of the financial year 2021 (voting item)

Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021 (voting item)

Explanation by the external auditor of the audit approach in relation to the 2021 annual accounts and the report of the Managing Board (discussion item)

Report regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's ESG activities (discussion item)

Report regarding the outlines of the corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)

Report of the Managing Board regarding the financial year 2021 (discussion item)

Prolongation of the authorisation of the Managing Board to repurchase shares in the Company's own share capital (voting item)

2. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA Agenda item 1: Opening

Report of the Managing Board

Agenda item 2.a.: Report of the Managing Board regarding the financial year 2021 (discussion item)

The managing board of the Company (the "Managing Board") will first give a presentation regarding the performance of the Company in 2021 as presented and described in the annual accounts and in the report of the Managing Board for the financial year 2021. The shareholders will then be invited to discuss the annual accounts and the report for the financial year 2021.

Agenda item 2.b.: Report regarding the outlines of the corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)

A presentation will be given regarding the outlines of the Company's corporate governance structure and the Company's compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. After which the shareholders will be invited to discuss the Company's corporate governance structure and the Company's compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

Agenda item 2.c.: Report regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's ESG activities (discussion item)

A presentation will be given regarding the progress and achievements of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") activities.

Annual accounts 2021

Agenda item 3.a.: Remuneration report for the financial year 2021 (advisory voting item)

The Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021 will be submitted to the shareholders for an advisory vote. The shareholders are requested to provide a positive advice with respect to the Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021.

Shareholders who wish to provide a positive advice should vote "for" in the proxy voting form that will be made available on the Company's corporate website. If shareholders vote "against" in the proxy form, that will mean that those shareholders provide a negative advice with respect to the Company's remuneration report for the financial year 2021. The results of the vote on this agenda item will count as an advisory, non-binding, vote.

