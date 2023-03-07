Shop Apotheke Europe N : Geschäftsbericht 2022 (Englisch)
ANNUAL AND ESG REPORT 2022.
EUROPE'S ONE-STOP PHARMACY OF THE FUTURE.
ENABLING EVERYONE TO
LIVE THE HEALTHIEST LIFE POSSIBLE.
EUROPE'S FASTEST-GROWINGE-PHARMACY AT A GLANCE.
Early mover, pioneering the online pharmacy market since 2001.
Headquartered in the Netherlands with offices in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and Poland.
Operating in seven European countries.
OTC, beauty and personal care products, prescription drugs, natural food and health products, sports nutrition.
More than 9 million active customers.
Market leader in Germany, Austria and Belgium.
Largest and most visited pharmacy webshop in Germany.
Highest pharmaceutical safety standards.
Outstanding customer counselling.
Sustainable growth in line with 1.5 degrees net zero.
2022 Annual Report SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE INTRODUCTION.
KEY FIGURES 2022.
CONTINUOUSLY INCREASING OUR STRONG GROWTH ACROSS EUROPE.
SALES FY 2022:
PARCELS SENT IN 2022:
€ 1,204.4 MILLION (+ 13.6 %).
MORE THAN
65,000 PARCELS A DAY.
GROSS MARGIN:
REPEAT ORDERS:
INCREASED TO 27.5 %.
83 %.
ACTIVE CUSTOMERS:
AVERAGE SHOPPING
9.3 MILLION.
BASKET SIZE:
1.4 MILLION NEW CUSTOMERS
€ 58.28.
GAINED IN 2022 (+ 15 %).
SITE VISITS GREW BY:
CUSTOMER SATISFACTION:
67.8 MILLION TO 347.8 MILLION.
NET PROMOTER SCORE (NPS) OF 72.
SERVING MORE THAN 9 MILLION ACTIVE CUSTOMERS ACROSS EUROPE.
THE LEADING CUSTOMER-CENTRICE-PHARMACY PLATFORM FOR EUROPE.
MORE THAN JUST AN ONLINE PHARMACY.
Over the last couple of years, we have laid the foundation to transform SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE from a pure online retailer into a customer-centrice-pharmacy platform . In 2022, we made significant progress again: The expansion of our digital health services, the acquisition of a pioneering quick-commerce player, GoPuls, that delivers pharmacy products within 30 minutes, the launch of our second own marketplace in Austria as well as the opening of our first distribution centre outside the Netherlands in Italy.
It is our mission to enable everyone to live the healthiest life possible. The fact that Europe's popu lation is steadily getting older and consequently has a greater need for pharmaceutical products as well as for continuous care shows the importance of online
pharmacy offerings. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we demonstrated the important and complementary role e-pharmacies play in safeguarding the country-wide supply of medications.
In addition to OTC medications, functional foods and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, we are already offering prescription drugs in Germany and in the Netherlands - and are prepared to expand this service to other continental European markets once the legal framework for this is enacted. Actually, we have been ready for e-Rx since the summer of 2021 processing the first electronic prescriptions in October of the same year. By the end of January 2023, more than one million e-scripts had been issued in Germany.
SAME-DAY
DELIVERY.
MARKETPLACE.
MED.
MANAGE-
MENT.
SHOPPING APP.
ONLINE
DOCTORS.
SUB-
SCRIPTIONS.
ACHIEVING GROWTH WHILE BEST ADDRESSING CUSTOMERS' NEEDS.
Our customers are the focus of everything we do every day. To be able to serve our customers as a leading online pharmacy in Europe, it takes more than just being a good online pharmacy. We want to offer our customers the best customer journey. That is why the foundation of our business strategy is a platform-based business model, which offers the best prospects for more growth on the one hand and supports the digitalisation of health care on the other. We offer solutions to our customers in seven European markets that are tailored to local needs. Our experience and knowledge of local charac- teristics, combined with the scale we bring to bear, play a decisive role in setting us apart from our competitors.
