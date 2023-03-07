Shop Apotheke Europe N : Geschäftsbericht 2022 (Englisch)

Over the last couple of years, we have laid the foundation to transform SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE from a pure online retailer into a customer-centrice-pharmacy platform . In 2022, we made significant progress again: The expansion of our digital health services, the acquisition of a pioneering quick-commerce player, GoPuls, that delivers pharmacy products within 30 minutes, the launch of our second own marketplace in Austria as well as the opening of our first distribution centre outside the Netherlands in Italy.

It is our mission to enable everyone to live the healthiest life possible. The fact that Europe's popu­ lation is steadily getting older and consequently has a greater need for pharmaceutical products as well as for continuous care shows the importance of online