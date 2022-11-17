Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-11-17 pm EST
44.48 EUR   -1.53%
11/15SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10At The Vision 2045 Summit Alongside The Cop 27 : CEO Stefan Feltens presents SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's NET ZERO 2040 Strategy in Sharm El Sheikh.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shop Apotheke Europe N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

11/17/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date15 nov 2022
  • Issuing institutionShop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentzb-h1-shop-apotheke-europe-2022-a2203-00173.pdf

Date last update: 17 November 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
11/15SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10At The Vision 2045 Summit Alongside : CEO Stefan Feltens presents SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's ..
EQ
11/07SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy ratin..
MD
11/07Shop Apotheke Europe N : Transkript Earnings Call Q3 2022 (Englisch)
PU
11/04SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Hauck & Aufhauser takes a positive vie..
MD
11/03SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/01SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/01SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/31Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 212 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net income 2022 -68,4 M -70,6 M -70,6 M
Net Debt 2022 72,8 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 795 M 821 M 821 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 584
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 43,96 €
Average target price 86,43 €
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.-60.13%850
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-22.07%34 930
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.28.43%6 818
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.29.32%5 696
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.29.81%5 574
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.93%4 630