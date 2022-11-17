Shop Apotheke Europe N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date 15 nov 2022
Issuing institution Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
Reporting year 2022
Date last update: 17 November 2022
Sales 2022
1 212 M
1 251 M
1 251 M
Net income 2022
-68,4 M
-70,6 M
-70,6 M
Net Debt 2022
72,8 M
75,2 M
75,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
-11,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
795 M
821 M
821 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,72x
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
1 584
Free-Float
99,4%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
