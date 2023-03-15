Shop Apotheke Europe N : Hybrid Meetings Policy

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(TO BE RENAMED REDCARE PHARMACY N.V.)

Hybrid Meetings Policy

The Company provides Shareholders the possibility to participate in its General Meeting in person or virtually through electronic means. The possibility to attend the General Meeting virtually is provided as an alternative to attending the General Meeting in person.

This policy sets out the terms and conditions applicable to Shareholders wishing to participate virtually in a General Meeting and/or cast their vote(s) electronically.

1. DEFINITIONS

Capitalised terms will have the meaning as set out below:

"Chairperson" means the chairperson of the General Meeting;

"Company" means Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (to be renamed Redcare Pharmacy N.V.);

"General Meeting" means the annual meeting of Shareholders of the Company or an extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of the Company;

"Hybrid General Meeting" means a General Meeting that is held both physically and virtually, which Shareholders can attend (i) in person or (ii) virtually through the Online Platform;

"Managing Board" means the managing board of the Company;

"Online Platform" means the online platform operated by the Online Platform Provider through which Shareholders can participate in a Hybrid General Meeting;

"Online Platform Provider" means Better Orange IR & HV AG;

"Policy" means this policy setting out the terms and conditions for Shareholders wishing to participate in a Hybrid General Meeting;

"Shareholder" means a holder of one or more Shares or for the purposes of this Policy, of a right of pledge or usufruct to one or more Shares, provided that the holder has the voting rights thereto;

"Shares" means one or more shares in the share capital of the Company; and

"Online Platform T&Cs" means the terms and conditions of the Online Platform Provider for the use of the Online Platform as amended from time to time.

2. INTRODUCTION