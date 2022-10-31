Shop Apotheke Europe N : Interim Statement Q3 2022

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and any public announcements made by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. during the interim reporting period.

BUSINESS MODEL, GROUP STRUCTURE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE.

The statements made in the 2021 annual report regarding the business model, the group structure, the management system and the corporate governance practices still apply at the time of publication of this interim report with the exception of the acquisition of FIRST A.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

Sales of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceuticals and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products are subject to seasonal fluctuations, with demand for pharmaceuticals especially high during the first and fourth quarters of the year. However, in the past two years typical seasonal patterns have been distorted by the effect of the Covid19 pandemic.

Despite a weakening macroeconomic environment, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continued to deliver a solid performance during the third quarter of this year. The company increased its group revenues during the first nine months of 2022 by 13.5 % year-over-year to EUR 876.5 million. Sales in Q3 rose to EUR 284.5 million, up 19.5 % compared to the same quarter last year (EUR 237.9 million).

The number of active customers grew to 8.9 million as of 30 September 2022, an increase of 1.6 million compared to the same date last year and of 0.3 million over the third quarter.

During the nine-month period, the number of orders increased by 20.4 % compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 17.1 million (9M 2021: 14.2 million), with the average basket size of EUR 58.10, down 6.2 % from last year's EUR 61.98. This development is mainly driven by faster growth of non-Rx orders than Rx orders. Howev- er, the average basket size has shown signs of recovery over the past three quarters (Q1: EUR 56.79, Q2: EUR 57.94, Q3: EUR 59.77). The share of repeat orders was 85 % for Q3 2022 after 83 % in prior year's quarter (9M: 83 % after 82 %), while the return rate remained minimal at significantly less than 1 %.