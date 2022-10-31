Advanced search
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
2022-10-28
41.53 EUR   -2.63%
Shop Apotheke Europe N : Interim Statement Q3 2022

10/31/2022 | 01:39am EDT
INTERIM REPORT

30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

2022 Interim Statement Q3 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE      Table of contents.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS.

01

02

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT.

BUSINESS MODEL, GROUP STRUCTURE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE.

5

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT.

5

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE.

8

ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL POSITION.

10

IMPORTANT EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD.

11

EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE.

11

FORECAST.

11

APPENDIX.

RESULTS PER SEGMENT.

13

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF PROFIT AND LOSS.

16

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION.

17

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CASH FLOWS.

18

GLOSSARY.

19

CONTACT

19

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report should be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and any public announcements made by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. during the interim reporting period.

2022 Interim Statement Q3 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE      Highlights.

3

KEY FIGURES.

Continuously increasing our strong growth across Europe.

REVENUE Q3:

PARCELS SENT IN Q3:

EUR 285 MILLION (+ 20 %).

> 58,500 PARCELS A DAY.

GROSS MARGIN:

REPEAT ORDERS:

INCREASED TO 28.1 %.

85 PERCENT.

ACTIVE CUSTOMERS:

AVERAGE SHOPPING

8.9 MILLION.

BASKET SIZE:

+ 0.3 MILLION CUSTOMERS

€ 59.8 (Q3 2021: € 60.9).

IN Q3.

SITE VISITS Q3:

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION:

79.5 MILLION (+ 28 %).

NET PROMOTER SCORE (NPS)

OF 73.

01 INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT.

2022 Interim Statement Q3 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE     Interim Group Management Report.

5

BUSINESS MODEL, GROUP STRUCTURE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE.

The statements made in the 2021 annual report regarding the business model, the group structure, the management system and the corporate governance practices still apply at the time of publication of this interim report with the exception of the acquisition of FIRST A.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT.

  • CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

Sales of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceuticals and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products are subject to seasonal fluctuations, with demand for pharmaceuticals especially high during the first and fourth quarters of the year. However, in the past two years typical seasonal patterns have been distorted by the effect of the Covid19 pandemic.

Despite a weakening macroeconomic environment, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continued to deliver a solid performance during the third quarter of this year. The company increased its group revenues during the first nine months of 2022 by 13.5 % year-over-year to EUR 876.5 million. Sales in Q3 rose to EUR 284.5 million, up 19.5 % compared to the same quarter last year (EUR 237.9 million).

The number of active customers grew to 8.9 million as of 30 September 2022, an increase of 1.6 million compared to the same date last year and of 0.3 million over the third quarter.

During the nine-month period, the number of orders increased by 20.4 % compared to the corresponding period last year, reaching 17.1 million (9M 2021: 14.2 million), with the average basket size of EUR 58.10, down 6.2 % from last year's EUR 61.98. This development is mainly driven by faster growth of non-Rx orders than Rx orders. Howev- er, the average basket size has shown signs of recovery over the past three quarters (Q1: EUR 56.79, Q2: EUR 57.94, Q3: EUR 59.77). The share of repeat orders was 85 % for Q3 2022 after 83 % in prior year's quarter (9M: 83 % after 82 %), while the return rate remained minimal at significantly less than 1 %.

2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Page visits (million)

44.4

52.3

54.6

57.0

71.4

67.5

62.1

79.0

93.3

85.7

79.5

Mobile page visits (million)

30.0

35.5

37.4

39.7

50.4

48.0

44.4

56.0

67.7

60.6

56.3

Ratio mobile (in %)

68

68

69

70

70

71

71

71

73

71

71

Orders (million)

4.2

4.0

4.0

4.4

5.1

4.7

4.4

5.5

6.2

5.6

5.4

Orders by existing clients (in %)

82

79

83

83

81

82

83

81

81

83

85

Return rate (in %)

0.7

0.5

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.7

0,8

Active customers (million)

5.0

5.5

5.9

6.3

6.8

7.1

7.3

7.9

8.3

8.6

8.9

Average shopping cart (in €)

65.2

65.5

66.9

68.0

63.5

61.5

61.0

58.9

56.8

57.9

59.8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
