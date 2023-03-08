Advanced search
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:36 2023-03-08 pm EST
70.79 EUR   +0.58%
07:11aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:55aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:10aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shop Apotheke Europe N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/08/2023 | 03:07pm EST
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date08 mar 2023
Issuing institutionShop Apotheke Europe N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentshopapothekeeuropenv-2022-12-31-en-a2204-02184.zip

Date last update: 08 March 2023

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 209 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
Net income 2022 -74,5 M -78,7 M -78,7 M
Net Debt 2022 84,4 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 285 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 584
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 70,38 €
Average target price 81,92 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Feltens Chief Executive Officer
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.59.56%1 347
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-5.11%29 446
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.0.91%6 781
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-11.29%5 881
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.53%5 001
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.98%4 275