  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:25:32 2023-03-15 pm EDT
71.37 EUR   -4.12%
Shop Apotheke Europe N : Main Terms of the Employment Agreement of the New Member of the Managing Board
PU
02:01pShop Apotheke Europe N : Main Terms of the Employment Agreement of the New Member of the Managing Board
PU
02:01pShop Apotheke Europe N : Richtlinie für hybride Meetings (Englisch)
PU
Shop Apotheke Europe N : Main Terms of the Employment Agreement of the New Member of the Managing Board

03/15/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Key employment terms - Mr. Olaf Heinrich

Key employment terms

Name:

Olaf Heinrich

Employer:

Shop-Apotheke Service B.V.

Effective date of the contract:

1 August 2023

Annual base salary:

EUR 500,000

Short term benefits:

None

Other remuneration

It is envisaged that throughout the duration of his term, expiring

components:

after the 2027 AGM, Mr. Olaf Heinrich (if appointed) will

receive approximately EUR 3.75 million in the form of rights to

acquire shares (i.e. stock option grants), under and pursuant to

the terms and conditions of the 2023 Stock Option Plan (as

defined in the convocation notice)

Notice period upon termination:

Six months for the employee, twelve months for the employer

Pension:

N/A

Disclaimer

Shop Apotheke Europe NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
