Shop Apotheke Europe N : Main Terms of the Employment Agreement of the New Member of the Managing Board

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Key employment terms - Mr. Olaf Heinrich
Key employment terms
|
Name:
|
Olaf Heinrich
|
Employer:
|
Shop-Apotheke Service B.V.
|
Effective date of the contract:
|
1 August 2023
|
Annual base salary:
|
EUR 500,000
|
Short term benefits:
|
None
|
Other remuneration
|
It is envisaged that throughout the duration of his term, expiring
|
components:
|
after the 2027 AGM, Mr. Olaf Heinrich (if appointed) will
|
|
receive approximately EUR 3.75 million in the form of rights to
|
|
acquire shares (i.e. stock option grants), under and pursuant to
|
|
the terms and conditions of the 2023 Stock Option Plan (as
|
|
defined in the convocation notice)
|
Notice period upon termination:
|
Six months for the employee, twelve months for the employer
|
Pension:
|
N/A
Disclaimer
