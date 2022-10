Shop Apotheke Europe N : Presentation Earnings Call Q3 2022

SOLID AND SUCCESSFUL QUARTER, FULLY IN LINE WITH THE GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT THE START OF THE YEAR:

E-RX: HALF A MILLION REDEEMED E-SCRIPTS TO DATE

PROSPECT OF NATIONWIDE ROLL-OUT NEXT YEAR.

STRONG SALES GROWTH AGAIN, WITH CONTINUED

MARKET SHARE GAINS ACROSS ALL GEOGRAPHIES.

Q3 SALES UP 20% YOY (Q2: 15%, Q1: 7%), RESULTING IN 9M TOTAL SALES OF EUR 877M. NON-RX GREW BY 22% IN Q3 (9M 18%).

POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q3.

0.9% ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN FOR ONGOING BUSINESS, UP VS. H1 2.4PP.

FAST, SUSTAINED CUSTOMER GROWTH AND HIGH

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION.

ACTIVE CUSTOMER BASE CLOSE TO 9M: UP 1.0M YTD; NPS OF 73.

SUSTAINABILITY: DRIVING DE-CARBONISATION.

COMMITTED TO BRINGING EMISSIONS ALONG THE ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN TO NET ZERO.