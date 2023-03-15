Shop Apotheke Europe N : Proposed Amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board

The effective date of this Remuneration Policy is 1 January 2023 (the "

This Remuneration Policy, once approved by the General Meeting at the annual general meeting on 26 April 2023, may only be amended by the General Meeting pursuant to a proposal of the Supervisory Board.

eligibility for multiple committee fees if Supervisory Board members chair or are members of multiple Supervisory Board committees (vide 2.10).

1.3 The following describes the changes compared to the previous Remuneration Policy that have been incorporated into this revised Remuneration Policy:

The existing remuneration policy for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and its subsidiaries (together, the "

be based on fixed amounts paid in cash; and

be designed to fairly compensate the members of the Supervisory Board and reflects the time spent in, and the responsibilities of, each of their roles;

consider the level of responsibility of each Supervisory Board member and the remuneration paid by other European headquartered companies of similar scale listed on a European regulated market;

be set at a level which is considered appropriate to attract individuals with the necessary international experience and ability to make an important contribution to the Company's business and operations;

The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board will:

This Remuneration Policy aims to attract and retain members of the Supervisory Board with the required background, skills and experience.

Any proposed material changes to the compensation structure or elements for the Supervisory Board set forth in this Remuneration Policy, will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval.

The remuneration of the individual members of the Supervisory Board is determined by the General Meeting.

1.9 The Supervisory Board strives to keep this Remuneration Policy up to date with market circumstances and developments as well as any new or changed requirements set by applicable laws. This Remuneration Policy will be reviewed periodically by the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board will account and retroactively seek approval of the General Meeting for any deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy at the next AGM, i.e. the AGM to be held after the occurrence of the exceptional circumstance that resulted in a deviation from this Remuneration Policy.

Exceptional circumstances will only cover situations in which the deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy is necessary (i) to ensure the

With respect to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board may, in exceptional circumstances only and in accordance with Dutch law, decide to temporarily deviate from any provision of this Remuneration Policy.

2.5 The compensation for the Supervisory Board set forth in this Remuneration Policy is designed to ensure the independence of the members of the Supervisory Board and their effectiveness from a corporate governance perspective.

Fixed compensation (annual base fee)

All members of the Supervisory Board are paid a fixed annual base fee to compensate them for their services for the Company. The Company will reimburse all reasonable travel expenses actually incurred by the members of the Supervisory Board when performing their services for the Company. All travel will be conducted in accordance with sustainability considerations. The fixed compensation paid to the members of the Supervisory Board is not linked to the financial results of the Company. Furthermore, the members of the Supervisory Board do not (i) receive any performance related remuneration or remuneration in the form of shares in the share capital of the Company or stock options, or (ii) accrue any pension rights with the Company. In accordance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, any shares in the share capital of the Company held by a member of the Supervisory Board will be a long-term investment. Any trading in the Company's shares by the Supervisory Board members will be done in compliance with the Company's insider trading policy and observance of any closed periods. The General Meeting at the AGM held on 21 April 2021, approved the following annual base fees for members of the Supervisory Board: EUR 80,000 for the chairperson of the Supervisory Board; EUR 60,000 for the vice-chairperson of the Supervisory Board; and EUR 40,000 for the other members of the Supervisory Board.

Committee membership fees

2.10 In addition to the fixed compensation outlined in section 2.9, members of the Supervisory Board committees receive the following fees:

EUR 12,000 for the chairperson of the audit committee and EUR 8,000 for other members of the audit committee; and EUR 9,000 for the chairperson of other committees and EUR 6,000 for other members of such committees.

Remuneration for committee work is subject to the condition that the committee must have met at least once during a fiscal year. In case of multiple committee memberships of individual Supervisory Board members, such Supervisory Board members are eligible for multiple committee fees.

Remuneration for Supervisory Board or Supervisory Board committee joiners or leavers

2.11 If a Supervisory Board member joins or leaves the Supervisory Board or a position in one of the Supervisory Board committees, for which additional remuneration is paid, during the course of a financial year, they receive their remuneration on a pro rata basis.