Shop Apotheke Europe N : Vergütungsrichtlinie 2022 MB

The effective date of this Remuneration Policy is 1 January 2022 (the "Effective Date"), i.e., the stipulations of this revised Remuneration Policy will apply to all remuneration components awarded on or after 1 January 2022. This Remuneration Policy will remain in effect for four years, up to and including the date of the AGM to be held in 2026, or, if earlier, until a revised Remuneration Policy has been approved by the General Meeting in accordance with paragraph 1.5. Any material changes to this Remuneration Policy will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval, together with a description and explanation of the material change(s). The explanation submitted to the General Meeting will also specify how the proposed changes consider the votes cast relating to this Remuneration Policy and the remuneration report during the last AGM, and views of the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders with respect to this Remuneration Policy. If the General Meeting does not approve the proposed changes to this Remuneration Policy, the existing Remuneration Policy will continue to apply.