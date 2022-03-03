Shop Apotheke Europe N : Vergütungsrichtlinie 2022 SB

Exceptional circumstances will only cover situations in which the deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy is necessary (i) to ensure the

With respect to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board may, in exceptional circumstances only and in accordance with Dutch law, decide to temporarily deviate from any provision of this Remuneration Policy.

The effective date of this Remuneration Policy is 1 January 2022 (the "Effective Date"), i.e., the stipulations of this revised Remuneration Policy will apply to all remuneration components awarded on or after 1 January 2022. This Remuneration Policy will remain in effect for four years, up to and including the date of the AGM to be held in 2026, or, if earlier, until a revised Remuneration Policy has been approved by the General Meeting in accordance with paragraph 1.4. Any material changes to this Remuneration Policy will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval, together with a description and explanation of the material change(s). If the General Meeting does not approve the proposed changes to this Remuneration Policy, the existing Remuneration Policy will continue to apply.

This Remuneration Policy, once approved by the General Meeting at the annual general meeting on 14 April 2022, may only be amended by the General Meeting pursuant to a proposal of the Supervisory Board.

separation of remuneration policies for (1) the Managing Board and (2) the Supervisory Board.

1.3 The following describes the most significant changes compared to the previous Remuneration Policy that have been incorporated into this revised Remuneration Policy:

This proposed revised policy (the "Remuneration Policy") covering the Supervisory Board has been proposed by the Supervisory Board and is presented to be adopted by the General Meeting at the annual general meeting (such meeting, an "AGM") to be held on 14 April 2022. If approved, this Remuneration Policy will replace the 2020 Remuneration Policy as of the Effective Date (vide 1.5).

The existing remuneration policy for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and its subsidiaries (together, the "Company"), covering both the managing board (raad van bestuur) of the Company (the "Managing Board") and the supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) of the Company (the "Supervisory Board") was adopted by the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") at the annual general meeting held on 30 April 2020 (the "2020 Remuneration Policy").

- 2 -

interests and sustainability of the Company, or (ii) to assure the Company's viability, such as a change of control at the level of the Company.

1.8 The Supervisory Board will account and retroactively seek approval of the General Meeting for any deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy at the next AGM, i.e. the AGM to be held after the occurrence of the exceptional circumstance that resulted in a deviation from this Remuneration Policy.

Periodic Review

1.9 The Supervisory Board strives to keep this Remuneration Policy up to date with market circumstances and developments as well as any new or changed requirements set by applicable laws. This Remuneration Policy will be reviewed periodically by the Supervisory Board.

2. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Authority

The remuneration of the individual members of the Supervisory Board is determined by the General Meeting. Any proposed material changes to the compensation structure or elements for the Supervisory Board set forth in this Remuneration Policy, will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval.

Objectives and principles