Shop Apotheke Europe N : Voting Proxy and Voting Instruction

Annual General Meeting of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. to be held on 26 April 2023

Voting proxy and voting instruction

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 10:00 CEST at the Company's headquarters, Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, Sevenum, the Netherlands (the "AGM"). The AGM will be held in hybrid form, meaning that shareholders are given the option to participate in the AGM in person or virtually through the online platform provided by the Company's service provider Better Orange IR & HV AG (such online platform, the "Virtual AGM Platform").

Shareholder who wish to vote in advance of the AGM or wish to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf can authorise (a) the Company's proxy or (b) a designated third party to exercise their voting rights in accordance with the voting instruction below. Shareholders who wish to make use of this option should ensure that they have registered on time for the AGM in accordance with Section 3 (General Information) of the convocation notice.

Shareholders are requested to ensure that this electronic voting proxy and voting instruction is completed and duly submitted via the Virtual AGM Platform by no later than 18:00 CEST on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Proxy for the AGM

The undersigned:

(if the shareholder is a private person)

Name (first name and surname):

Address

Postal code and city

Country

Passport number1 and country of issue

Number of shares held in the Company on the Record Date (i.e. at 18:00 CET on 29 March 2023)2

(if the shareholder is a legal entity)

Company name:

Office address

Legal representative(s)3

Passport number4 and country of issue

Number of shares held in the Company on the Record Date (i.e. at 18:00 CET on 29 March 2023)

hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholder", hereby grants a power of attorney to:

the proxy of the Company, being Mr. Torsten Fues, employee of Better Orange IR & HV AG, Munich, Germany; or

the following person:

Name (first name and surname):

Address