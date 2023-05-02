Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22:53 2023-05-02 am EDT
90.47 EUR   -0.01%
03:02aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:01aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:47aShop Apotheke Europe : Strong q1 with 22% sales growth and ebitda margin in upper part of full-year guidance.
EQ
Strong figures underpin upward trend of Shop Apotheke

05/02/2023 | 02:57am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shop Apotheke once again delighted its investors at the start of the new trading week with its full quarterly figures. On Tradegate, the shares rose in pre-market trading Tuesday by 3.2 percent at the Xetra close to now 93.38 euros. This would bring them back to their high since the beginning of August 2022, reached in early Friday trading, in Xetra trading.

The shares have been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year, with the share price more than doubling in that time. In the small cap index SDax, they are 2023 so far by far the best value.

The online pharmacy had increased sales thanks to high demand in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous year even more than communicated a few weeks ago with advance data. In addition, the pharmacy retailer convinced with the adjusted operating result (Ebitda). This far exceeded expectations, wrote analyst Alexander Thiel of Jefferies.

The results confirmed the already known key data and the very strong start to the year, commented analyst Volker Bosse of Baader Bank on the figures. Store Apotheke is likely to reach or even exceed the upper end of the confirmed annual target ranges./ajx/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX 0.45% 13869.66 Delayed Quote.15.78%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. -2.19% 88.46 Delayed Quote.105.12%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 405 M 1 541 M 1 541 M
Net income 2023 -44,9 M -49,3 M -49,3 M
Net Debt 2023 175 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 -35,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 647 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 90,48 €
Average target price 90,77 €
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jasper Eenhorst Chief Financial Officer
Björn H. Söder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Fischer Chief Information Officer
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Cochet Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.105.12%1 807
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-7.36%29 861
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.12.27%7 524
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY10.41%6 284
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-21.98%5 202
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.08%4 727
