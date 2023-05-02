Strong figures underpin upward trend of Shop Apotheke

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shop Apotheke once again delighted its investors at the start of the new trading week with its full quarterly figures. On Tradegate, the shares rose in pre-market trading Tuesday by 3.2 percent at the Xetra close to now 93.38 euros. This would bring them back to their high since the beginning of August 2022, reached in early Friday trading, in Xetra trading.

The shares have been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year, with the share price more than doubling in that time. In the small cap index SDax, they are 2023 so far by far the best value.

The online pharmacy had increased sales thanks to high demand in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous year even more than communicated a few weeks ago with advance data. In addition, the pharmacy retailer convinced with the adjusted operating result (Ebitda). This far exceeded expectations, wrote analyst Alexander Thiel of Jefferies.

The results confirmed the already known key data and the very strong start to the year, commented analyst Volker Bosse of Baader Bank on the figures. Store Apotheke is likely to reach or even exceed the upper end of the confirmed annual target ranges./ajx/tih