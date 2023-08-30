By Adam L. Cataldo

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its Buy With Prime app would begin integration with Shopify stores.

The Buy With Prime app would work with Shopify's Checkout resource and allow Prime members the option to use the app before completing the transaction in the Checkout. Prime members would then pay for their orders using a payment method from their Amazon wallets and Shopify Payments would process the payment through Shopify's Checkout.

After an invite-only introduction beginning Wednesday, the app is expected to be available to all U.S.-based Shopify merchants who are using Amazon's fulfillment network by the end of September, Amazon said.

