Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify disclosed a 44.36% stake in marketing and automation firm Klaviyo, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Shopify, which sells tools to create and manage online store-fronts, had invested in wholesale platform Faire in September. It also has a partnership with Dutch payments firm Adyen.

Klaviyo had in August, as part of its paperwork for an initial public offering, disclosed that Shopify had a 11.2% stake in the company.

Earlier in the year, Shopify had announced its plans to lay off 20% of its staff.

