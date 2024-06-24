Consumer companies rose ahead of earnings in the sector.

Nike shares rose ahead of the sneaker giant's quarterly sales report. Target struck a partnership deal with e-commerce platform Shopify "to offer third-party merchants on Target Plus."

A cyberattack on software provider CDK Global has presented a major challenge to AutoNation and other major U.S. car dealerships.

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has filed to go public in a London initial-public offering, amid fears that regulators would block such a move in the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1741ET