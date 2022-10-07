Advanced search
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
30.06 USD   -2.50%
EU says Shopify to improve platform to make online shopping safer

10/07/2022 | 06:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday e-commerce business Shopify has committed to put in place improvements aimed at making online shopping safer for customers, according to a statement.

Shopify committed to change the design of its templates to include fields for company information and contact details, to provide clear guidance to traders on relevant EU consumer law and to provide company details about any EU trader when requested by any national consumer authority.

The company also agreed to take down web shops in breach of EU consumer law, as well as to provide the relevant company details.

"Almost 75% of internet users in the EU are shopping online. This is a huge market for scammers and rogue traders to exploit, and they will continue to do so unless we act," EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said.

"We welcome Shopify's commitment to ensure that traders operating on its platform are aware of their responsibilities under EU law, and are taken down if they break the rules," he said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 487 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 285 M - -
Net cash 2022 6 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 216 M 38 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 30,06 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Kasra Nejatian Chief Operating Officer & Vice President-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.-78.18%38 216
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-28.96%223 240
MEITUAN INC.-21.43%139 624
PINDUODUO INC.11.94%82 514
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.09%46 773
EBAY INC.-41.52%21 365