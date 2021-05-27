Log in
From discovery to checkout: Shopify and Google deepen commerce collaboration

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
The expanded partnership will help more merchants sell on Google faster with the addition of Shop Pay and a simplified onboarding process

There's a paradigm shift happening in commerce with the center of gravity shifting away from brick-and-mortar retail and toward online. Now more than ever, independent merchants need fast and simple access to the places shoppers are spending time-and they need to show up with experiences consumers love.

That's why we've expanded our partnership with Google to help merchants of any size win through improved discovery and a higher-converting checkout, all while streamlining the onboarding process for Shopify merchants getting started on Google. We're making it easier for more merchants to unlock the value of Shopify's Google channel by finding new ways of leveraging Shopify's expertise in commerce and Google's leadership in search and discovery.

Shop Pay expands to Google

Today, we're announcing that Shop Pay-the fastest and most secure way to checkout online-will be expanding to all Shopify merchants selling on Google. Later this year, merchants who enable Buy on Google, Google's native checkout flow, will be able to provide Shop Pay as a checkout option, taking advantage of the billion shopping sessions that take place across Google each day.

By extending Shop Pay to Google, we're giving even more merchants-and consumers-access to industry-leading order tracking and carbon offset deliveries. And with a conversion rate that is 1.72x higher than a typical checkout, Shop Pay better equips independent merchants to convert the discovery potential of Google into sales.

'We've been partners with Google since 2012, and this expansion of our partnership is yet another reinforcement of Shopify and Google's shared vision of commerce-that by putting the merchant first, everyone wins,' said Kaz Nejatian, VP, Merchant Services, Shopify. 'Shop Pay is a great example of how we're doing that. It's 70% faster than a typical checkout, and that means fewer abandoned carts for merchants, and a stellar checkout experience for consumers. Shop Pay has helped consumers track nearly half a billion orders, and we're excited to bring that functionality to merchants and consumers on Google.'

Recently, at Google I/O, we also announced that we're simplifying the onboarding process for Shopify's Google channel. We're implementing a frictionless experience using smart defaults, so that merchants can get started on Google faster and list their products for free with just a few clicks.

For Shopify merchants in the US, Buy on Google and Shop Pay will be available in Shopify's Google channel later this year.

Disclaimer

Shopify Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 420 M - -
Net income 2021 1 251 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 33,4x
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 1 483,80 $
Last Close Price 1 238,83 $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.9.44%154 149
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-9.00%574 161
MEITUAN-5.09%220 136
PINDUODUO INC.-30.45%154 869
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-18.49%69 069
EBAY INC.21.99%41 857