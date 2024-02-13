Lyft's stock rallies on strong forecasts. Here's where the company is 'doubling down.'

Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc. on Tuesday said that it expected two key demand metrics to come in above Wall Street's expectations for the year ahead, and that it expected to turn out positive free cash flow for the first time over that period.

Airbnb Beats Revenue Forecast as Bookings Grow

The company said it is at an inflection point, continuing its expansion into foreign markets.

Robinhood Stock Soars After It Posts Surprise Profit

Robinhood shares rose 8.6% to $12.86 in after-hours trading.

Instacart Lays Off 7% of Staff Amid Rising Competition and Food Costs

The grocery-delivery company's revenue rose and profit fell last quarter.

Walmart in Talks to Buy TV Maker Vizio

The retail giant is discussing a more than $2 billion deal that would boost its advertising business in the battle with Amazon.

Zillow Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Company Beat Expectations in a Slower Housing Market.

The real estate company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $474 million, a 9% gain compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Wood Pellet Maker Enviva Prepares to File for Bankruptcy

The nation's largest exporter of wood pellets is planning to file for chapter 11 after a failed gamble on future commodities prices

Coca-Cola Stock Has Gone Flat. Is it Time to Buy?

The beverage company's steady sales growth makes it an attractive hedge.

Marriott's stock drops as fourth-quarter revenue falls short

Profit jumps by 26%, but hotel operator's stock falls back further from all-time high on Feb. 8.

Shopify's stock tanks after earnings. Here's what's spooking Wall Street.

Shopify's projection for higher operating expenses in the first quarter seems to be worrying investors, an analyst says.

