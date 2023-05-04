Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shopify Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50:12 2023-05-04 am EDT
58.69 USD   +26.83%
10:14aShopify to reduce workforce by 20% and sell logistics business
AQ
10:14aShopify 1Q Beat, Logistics-Segment Sale Lift Shares
DJ
09:33aRefile: Shopify Higher in US Pre-market as Reports Q3 Adjusted Loss of US$0.02 Per Share; Revenue up 22% to US$1.4 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify 1Q Beat, Logistics-Segment Sale Lift Shares

05/04/2023 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Shopify shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the e-commerce platform reported better-than-expected revenue and a profit where a loss was expected in its first quarter, as well as the sale of its logistics unit.

Thursday's beat sent Shopify's Toronto-listed shares flying, rising nearly 22%, to 76.84 Canadian dollars (US$56.44).

Shopify reported net income of US$68 million, or 5 U.S. cents a share, compared with a loss of US$1.47 billion, or US$1.17 a share a year earlier.

Total revenues in the period rose 25%, to US$1.51 billion, from US$1.2 billion, soundly beating consensus analyst expectations of US$1.42 billion, according to FactSet.

Additionally, Shopify announced that it would sell its logistics business Shopify Logistics to U.S.-based supply-chain-management and logistics company Flexport.

Shopify has spent a number of years developing its logistics business, a unit which includes Deliverr, the company's most recent and largest acquisition, on which it spent US$2.1 billion last May.

The news comes less than a year after Shopify laid off 10% of its workforce in July 2022 in response to slowing growth in pandemic-fueled online shopping.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1013ET

All news about SHOPIFY INC.
10:14aShopify to reduce workforce by 20% and sell logistics business
AQ
10:14aShopify 1Q Beat, Logistics-Segment Sale Lift Shares
DJ
09:33aRefile: Shopify Higher in US Pre-market as Reports Q3 Adjusted Loss of US$0.02 Pe..
MT
09:33aCorrection: Shopify Higher in US Pre-market as Reports Q3 Adjusted Loss of US..
MT
09:28aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:24aSector Update: Consumer
MT
09:24aShopify's Q1 Adjusted Net Income Falls, Revenue Grows; to Sell Logistics Business; Shar..
MT
09:18aShopify Cuts 20% of Workforce, Sells Logistics Arm to Flexport
MT
08:51aEarnings Flash (SHOP) SHOPIFY Posts Q1 EPS $0.01, vs. Street Est of $-0.04
MT
08:51aEarnings Flash (SHOP) SHOPIFY Reports Q1 Revenue $1.51B, vs. Street Est of $1.435B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOPIFY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 657 M - -
Net income 2023 -675 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -82,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65 558 M 65 558 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,24x
EV / Sales 2024 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 46,27 $
Average target price 48,16 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Jeff Hoffmeister Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Kasra Nejatian Chief Operating Officer & Vice President-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.33.30%65 558
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.45%210 830
MEITUAN INC.-24.84%104 396
PINDUODUO INC.-22.11%84 392
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.48.39%64 265
COPART, INC.29.28%37 603
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer