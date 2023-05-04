Shopify 1Q Beat, Logistics-Segment Sale Lift Shares

By Adriano Marchese

Shopify shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the e-commerce platform reported better-than-expected revenue and a profit where a loss was expected in its first quarter, as well as the sale of its logistics unit.

Thursday's beat sent Shopify's Toronto-listed shares flying, rising nearly 22%, to 76.84 Canadian dollars (US$56.44).

Shopify reported net income of US$68 million, or 5 U.S. cents a share, compared with a loss of US$1.47 billion, or US$1.17 a share a year earlier.

Total revenues in the period rose 25%, to US$1.51 billion, from US$1.2 billion, soundly beating consensus analyst expectations of US$1.42 billion, according to FactSet.

Additionally, Shopify announced that it would sell its logistics business Shopify Logistics to U.S.-based supply-chain-management and logistics company Flexport.

Shopify has spent a number of years developing its logistics business, a unit which includes Deliverr, the company's most recent and largest acquisition, on which it spent US$2.1 billion last May.

The news comes less than a year after Shopify laid off 10% of its workforce in July 2022 in response to slowing growth in pandemic-fueled online shopping.

