    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 03:28:33 pm EDT
375.56 USD   +1.77%
Shopify : 2021 Sustainability Report (opens in new window)

05/31/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Commerce can only thrive in the long term if our merchants, partners, communities, and planet thrive too. In this report we provide an update on progress toward our sustainability priorities and share how Shopify is creating and supporting an ecosystem of inclusive entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth.

Disclaimer

Shopify Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 18:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 819 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 996 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 871 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 551 M 46 551 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.-73.21%46 551
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.37%249 872
MEITUAN INC.-22.32%137 966
PINDUODUO INC.-17.15%61 070
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-39.82%40 879
EBAY INC.-26.59%27 331