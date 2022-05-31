Shopify : 2021 Sustainability Report (opens in new window)

Commerce can only thrive in the long term if our merchants, partners, communities, and planet thrive too. In this report we provide an update on progress toward our sustainability priorities and share how Shopify is creating and supporting an ecosystem of inclusive entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth.
