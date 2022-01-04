Shopify Down Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Shopify, Inc. Class A (SHOP) is currently at $1224.98, down $138.16 or 10.14%
-- Would be lowest close since June 9, 2021, when it closed at $1215.56
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 9, 2020, when it fell 13.63%
-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.39% over this period
-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2021, when it fell 12.94%
-- Down 27.54% from its all-time closing high of $1690.60 on Nov. 19, 2021
-- Up 9.5% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 5, 2021), when it closed at $1118.74
-- Down 27.54% from its 52 week closing high of $1690.60 on Nov. 19, 2021
-- Up 17.8% from its 52 week closing low of $1039.91 on March 29, 2021
-- Traded as low as $1211.24; lowest intraday level since June 10, 2021, when it hit $1198.10
-- Down 11.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2021, when it fell as much as 12.73%
All data as of 3:06:25 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-22 1524ET