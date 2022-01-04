Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Shopify Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shopify Down Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 03:25pm EST
Shopify, Inc. Class A (SHOP) is currently at $1224.98, down $138.16 or 10.14%

-- Would be lowest close since June 9, 2021, when it closed at $1215.56

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 9, 2020, when it fell 13.63%

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.39% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2021, when it fell 12.94%

-- Down 27.54% from its all-time closing high of $1690.60 on Nov. 19, 2021

-- Up 9.5% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 5, 2021), when it closed at $1118.74

-- Down 27.54% from its 52 week closing high of $1690.60 on Nov. 19, 2021

-- Up 17.8% from its 52 week closing low of $1039.91 on March 29, 2021

-- Traded as low as $1211.24; lowest intraday level since June 10, 2021, when it hit $1198.10

-- Down 11.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 23, 2021, when it fell as much as 12.73%

All data as of 3:06:25 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1524ET

Analyst Recommendations on SHOPIFY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 579 M - -
Net income 2021 3 322 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2021 35,7x
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 1 363,14 $
Average target price 1 691,73 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Michel Lemieux Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.-1.03%171 211
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.34%326 340
MEITUAN-2.57%175 787
PINDUODUO INC.-3.77%70 310
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-1.15%67 259
EBAY INC.0.45%41 817