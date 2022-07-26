Shopify Down Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Shopify, Inc. Class A (SHOP) is currently at $30.60, down $6.11 or 16.63%

--Would be lowest close since June 16, 2022, when it closed at $30.52

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 17.55%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 24.25% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 9, 2022, when it fell 29.96%

--Down 2.03% month-to-date

--Down 77.78% year-to-date

--Down 81.9% from its all-time closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 80.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it closed at $155.51

--Down 81.9% from its 52-week closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week closing low of $30.35 on June 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $30.55; lowest intraday level since July 15, 2022, when it hit $30.02

--Down 16.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 18.46%

All data as of 10:57:15 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1118ET