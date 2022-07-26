Log in
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-07-26 am EDT
30.92 USD   -15.79%
11:36aS&P/TSX composite down as Shopify decline weighs on information technology sector
AQ
11:19aShopify Down Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:52aCanadian stocks fall as Shopify tanks
RE
Shopify Down Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Shopify, Inc. Class A (SHOP) is currently at $30.60, down $6.11 or 16.63%


--Would be lowest close since June 16, 2022, when it closed at $30.52

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 17.55%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 24.25% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending May 9, 2022, when it fell 29.96%

--Down 2.03% month-to-date

--Down 77.78% year-to-date

--Down 81.9% from its all-time closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Down 80.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2021), when it closed at $155.51

--Down 81.9% from its 52-week closing high of $169.06 on Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week closing low of $30.35 on June 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $30.55; lowest intraday level since July 15, 2022, when it hit $30.02

--Down 16.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 18.46%


All data as of 10:57:15 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1118ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 756 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 018 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 307 M 46 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 36,71 $
Average target price 48,15 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Amy E. Shapero Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Toby Shannan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.-73.35%46 307
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-14.93%270 336
MEITUAN INC.-16.50%148 353
PINDUODUO INC.-3.58%71 071
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-43.43%38 427
EBAY INC.-29.99%26 066