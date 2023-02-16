Advanced search
    SHOP   CA82509L1076

SHOPIFY INC.

(SHOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28:32 2023-02-16 am EST
45.50 USD   -14.78%
10:17aShopify Shares Drop 14% on Soft 1Q Guidance
DJ
09:59aShopify Down Near 16% as Q4 Adjusted EPS US$0.07 Vs US$0.14 Year Ago; Expects Slower Revenue Growth for Q1 2023
MT
09:35aOppenheimer Adjusts Shopify Price Target to $65 From $45, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Shopify Shares Drop 14% on Soft 1Q Guidance

02/16/2023 | 10:17am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Shopify Inc. shares fell in early trading on Thursday after the company provided softer-than-expected guidance for its first quarter in 2023.

At 9:40 a.m. ET, Shopify's Toronto-listed shares were down more than 14% at 45.83 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$34.21. Shares have rallied 32% since the beginning of the year, but they are still down more than 38% over the last 12 months.

The Canadian e-commerce platform forecasts first-quarter revenue growth to be in the high teens on a percentage basis. Consensus estimates see 20% growth from its first-quarter 2022 revenue of US$1.2 billion.

Shopify also said gross margin would be up slightly from fourth-quarter levels.

In its fourth quarter, Shopify said net loss widened to US$623.7 million, or 49 U.S. cents per share, from a loss of US$371.3 million, or 30 U.S. cents per share, the year prior.

Adjusted earnings per share came to 7 U.S. cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 1 U.S. cent.

Revenue increased to US$1.73 billion, from US$1.38 billion the year prior, better than analyst consensus expectations of US$1.65 billion.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1016ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 516 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 068 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 079 M 68 079 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SHOPIFY INC.
Duration : Period :
Shopify Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPIFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 53,39 $
Average target price 45,21 $
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Albin Lütke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harley Finkelstein President
Jeff Hoffmeister Chief Financial Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Kasra Nejatian Chief Operating Officer & Vice President-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOPIFY INC.53.82%67 917
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED17.02%272 908
PINDUODUO INC.15.83%119 434
MEITUAN INC.-16.49%115 121
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.33.80%58 322
EBAY INC.17.68%26 943