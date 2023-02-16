Shopify Shares Drop 14% on Soft 1Q Guidance

By Adriano Marchese

Shopify Inc. shares fell in early trading on Thursday after the company provided softer-than-expected guidance for its first quarter in 2023.

At 9:40 a.m. ET, Shopify's Toronto-listed shares were down more than 14% at 45.83 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$34.21. Shares have rallied 32% since the beginning of the year, but they are still down more than 38% over the last 12 months.

The Canadian e-commerce platform forecasts first-quarter revenue growth to be in the high teens on a percentage basis. Consensus estimates see 20% growth from its first-quarter 2022 revenue of US$1.2 billion.

Shopify also said gross margin would be up slightly from fourth-quarter levels.

In its fourth quarter, Shopify said net loss widened to US$623.7 million, or 49 U.S. cents per share, from a loss of US$371.3 million, or 30 U.S. cents per share, the year prior.

Adjusted earnings per share came to 7 U.S. cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 1 U.S. cent.

Revenue increased to US$1.73 billion, from US$1.38 billion the year prior, better than analyst consensus expectations of US$1.65 billion.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

